Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees. Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January of 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had run out of gas in the middle of the night in rural Soldotna. Bodell claims he notified Glenn that he chose to stay behind while his two friends walked to his house to get gas, and he assured Glenn they’d be returning soon to fuel up the vehicle. However, the Department of Public Safety, which oversees state troopers, claims things quickly escalated from there and Bodell became the aggressor, while trooper Glenn was simply doing his job.

4 DAYS AGO