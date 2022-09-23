Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Kenai Amends Municipal Code Regarding City Budget Control
The Kenai City Council amended municipal code to provide increased flexibility in the expenditure of funds and management of city budgets. The City Council adopts an annual budget, which creates the legal authority to expand funds of up to a fixed amount and within specific accounts by fund. Ordinance Sponsor,...
radiokenai.com
Special Assessment District Formed For Whistle Hill Utility Improvements
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution forming a special assessment district for Whistle Hill sewer utility improvements. Petition forms were submitted to the city in March by Henry and Mary Krull, sponsors of the special assessment district. “The purpose of the SAD is to extend the sewer line or...
alaskasnewssource.com
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Bob Bodell, 71, of Soldotna, claims he was sitting in the passenger seat of a stranded SUV on the side of Sterling Highway, waiting for his friends to return with some gas, when a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him twice for simply exercising his right to remain silent. However, the troopers’ version of what happened that night is much different.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Field House Provides Multi-Use & Quick Construction
The proposed Soldotna Field House is a 42,000 square foot athletic and community event facility with a multi-purpose sport court, removable turf field, and an ADA-accessible elevated walking and jogging track. The facility was designed over a two-year period with input from multiple community stakeholders, and is the culmination of...
kbbi.org
First-ever Sacred Acre festival puts Ninilchik on the electronic music map
The three-member electronic band Balkan Bump mixed loops and beats with trumpet, clarinet and traditional Middle Eastern instruments like the stringed oud and an Armenian wind instrument called the duduk on a recent Saturday at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds. Projected on the stage behind them was a digital psychedelic backdrop...
alaskasnewssource.com
Elderly man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
SOLDOTNA, Alaska - Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after Trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees. Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January of 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had run out of gas in the middle of the night in rural Soldotna. Bodell claims he notified Glenn that he chose to stay behind while his two friends walked to his house to get gas, and he assured Glenn they’d be returning soon to fuel up the vehicle. However, the Department of Public Safety, which oversees state troopers, claims things quickly escalated from there and Bodell became the aggressor, while trooper Glenn was simply doing his job.
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
radiokenai.com
Lars Arneson Sets Record In Kenai River Marathon
Fresh off a record-breaking performance in the 2022 Matanuska Peak Challenge in August, local running sensation Lars Arneson broke the standing record for the Kenai River Marathon on Sunday. Full Marathon: Men’s. Lars Arneson, 2009 graduate of Cook Inlet Academy and colligate athlete for UAF, set a blistering pace...
kbbi.org
Man indicted in murder of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane
A Kenai grand jury indicted Kirby Calderwood Wednesday in the 2019 killing of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, of Homer. Thirty-two-year-old Calderwood is charged with nine felony counts, including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault in Murnane's disappearance. Calderwood worked at the supportive-living complex where Murnane was being cared for. He was arrested...
kdll.org
Get mashed, not smashed
On this month's Drinking on the Last Frontier, learn about the mash filter press, helping breweries squeeze out every drop of efficiency. And how not to get smashed, with the science behind hangovers. Plus, interviews with Haines Brewing Co. and Hoodoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks. Want to learn more about...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering Homer woman in 2019
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Utah man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Homer woman in October 2019 was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury in Kenai. The indictment, announced by the Alaska Department of Law, charged 32-year-old Kirby Calderwood with nine felony counts:. One count of first-degree murder. Three...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Defense Leads Stars To Commanding Victory Over Wasilla
The Soldotna Stars defense, on the strength of four take-aways in the first six Warrior possessions, dominated play in a 48-14 SoHi victory over the Wasilla Warriors in Northern Lights Conference football action on Friday night in Wasilla. SoHi 48 – Wasilla 14. A fumble recovery scooped-up for a...
radiokenai.com
Homer Outlasts Nikiski In DIII Football Shootout
The Homer Mariners rallied for a 46-36 Division III football road victory over the Nikiski Bulldogs; Homer improves to 6-1 on the season and the Nikiski Bulldogs return to varsity play after three weeks of schedule changes. Homer 46 – Nikiski 36. The Bulldogs took little time to knock-off...
radiokenai.com
Houston Remains Unbeaten With 40-6 Win Over Kenai
Control the line of scrimmage and you control the game–case in point, the Houston Hawks. The Houston Hawks dominated both the offensive and defensive line powering the Hawks to a 40-6 victory over the Kenai Kardinals on Saturday at KCHS, the Kardinals homecoming game and Kenai’s third Mid-Alaska Conference game. Houston improved to 6-0 and the Kardinals drop to 4-3 and 1-2 in the Mid-Alaska Conference.
