Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
Dunleavy gets federal disaster declaration approved by feds for Western Alaska storm-hit communities
President Joe Biden approved Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration to support Western Alaska’s recovery from the impact of Typhoon Merbok, which struck a large swath of the coast on Sept. 17 and 18. The announcement was made Friday, two days after Dunleavy made the request to the federal government. All members of the Alaska congressional delegation signed a letter of support for the declaration.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
wbrc.com
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska recently voted in favor of mandating a moment of silence during the first period of classes. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted in favor of a new board policy in a meeting on Wednesday, KTUU reported. Board Policy...
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm
President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor stresses need to rebuild Western Alaska communities affected by storm before winter arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy toured towns and villages in Western Alaska that were hit hardest by the historic fall storm last weekend and said the state is rushing to rebuild and resupply communities before the cold of winter hits. The governor held a news conference Thursday to...
Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284
photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
Inventory of storm: All airports opened, ports operational, three homes destroyed, 19 homes with major damage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a disaster response team returned from a four-day survey of numerous towns and villages in Western Alaska, where he has deployed over 120 personnel from the National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia Alaska to assist with materials for immediate emergency temporary residential repair and storm debris cleanup, including clearing public areas and assisting private residences. The 120 are in addition to specialists from the State of Alaska departments.
alaskapublic.org
Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight
Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn't believe it is.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn't believe it is.
Defeats in Idaho GOP Primary Blamed on Aggressive Wealthy Donor
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
