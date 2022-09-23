ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Dunleavy gets federal disaster declaration approved by feds for Western Alaska storm-hit communities

President Joe Biden approved Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration to support Western Alaska’s recovery from the impact of Typhoon Merbok, which struck a large swath of the coast on Sept. 17 and 18. The announcement was made Friday, two days after Dunleavy made the request to the federal government. All members of the Alaska congressional delegation signed a letter of support for the declaration.
ALASKA STATE
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska recently voted in favor of mandating a moment of silence during the first period of classes. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted in favor of a new board policy in a meeting on Wednesday, KTUU reported. Board Policy...
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm

President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
ALASKA STATE
Inventory of storm: All airports opened, ports operational, three homes destroyed, 19 homes with major damage

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and a disaster response team returned from a four-day survey of numerous towns and villages in Western Alaska, where he has deployed over 120 personnel from the National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia Alaska to assist with materials for immediate emergency temporary residential repair and storm debris cleanup, including clearing public areas and assisting private residences. The 120 are in addition to specialists from the State of Alaska departments.
ALASKA STATE
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
ALASKA STATE
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI

