Read full article on original website
ROBERT KIRKWOOD
3d ago
so why always show the Man pick where is the female? oh! I forgot some people think females aren't capable of doing such things! 🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄🙄
Reply
2
Related
WKBW-TV
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after August murder at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect police have been searching for since a murder in Inkster over the summer was arrested Sunday night. Michigan State Police said 18-year-old Allen Marion was taken into custody without incident. Marion is accused of shooting and killing Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Guns, narcotics seized after ShotSpotter leads Detroit police to suspects
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No one called to report gunshots in Detroit, but that didn't stop police from finding the suspects. Shots fired into the air at a Project Green Light gas station were picked up by the technology early last Tuesday. "When ShotSpotter goes off or we get the...
Detroit man pleads guilty to spree of violent carjackings
DETROIT – A Detroit man had pleaded guilty to a spree of violent carjackings. Rayquan Sturgis, 23, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for the carjackings which occurred on the west side of Detroit three times in June and July 2020.
Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a liquor store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to 6-15 years in drunk driving case that killed 911 operator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker was sentenced to 6-15 years Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death in June, having two other charges dismissed as part of the deal. He was ordered to pay $198 in fees and earned credit for three days served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit woman found shot to death in business plaza parking lot, police still looking for shooter
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business plaza around 3:30 a.m. near Davison and Livernois.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s west side
DETROIT – A 30-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of a business plaza in Detroit. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Davison Street and Livernois on the 13300 block of Livernois. Part of the intersection is blocked off as investigators work...
fox2detroit.com
Redford man dies after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford Township man has died after a fiery crash Sunday on I-96 in Detroit. The 54-year-old man died overnight, while a 67-year-old Redford Township woman is in extremely critical condition, Michigan State Police said. Police were called to westbound I-96 near Livernois around 6:30 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield murder suspect denied bond
A Macomb County judge ordered a man suspected of a deadly attack in Chesterfield Township last week be held without bond during his arraignment. He's charged with at least seven felonies.
Radio Ink
WWJ Detroit Overnight Anchor Killed
The Audacy station is reporting that Jim Mathews was killed in an attempted murder suicide at Mathews’ home. Police are calling it a “domestic situation.” Matthews’ was killed and his 35-year-old girlfriend and their two children were injured. The suspect is also being treated as a...
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old Sterling Heights man was accidentally shot & killed by his brother, family says
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights Police are still investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. Authorities are not releasing much information, but FOX 2 spoke with another brother...
Brother charged in shooting, killing of decorated Detroit boxer
Timothy Lyman, 30, has been charged in the shooting and killing of his brother, decorated Detroit boxer Isiah Jones.
The Oakland Press
Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault
A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating critical fiery crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a critical crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit. The crash happened Sunday evening on westbound I-96 at Joy Road. According to MSP, troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-car fiery crash. "Upon arrival, Detroit Fire was...
Comments / 3