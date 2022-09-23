Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock All The Beta Rewards
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is well into its second beta weekend. Despite the game's price tag initially enraging players, it looks like enough people pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" to fill up more than a few servers (via Steam Charts). While players have battled it out in many different modes, they have also leveled up, giving them access to new guns and equipment available in the beta. A level cap increase came with the second weekend, allowing gamers to unlock even more goodies.
The First Elder Scrolls Was Originally A Much Different Game
Had Bethesda developers not had a change of heart, "The Elder Scrolls" wouldn't have been the legendary series it is today. "The Elder Scrolls: Arena," which released in 1994 and was the first installment of the fantasy RPG series, was planned as something entirely different from the former sports game maker. Looking back, such a decision may have altered the course of gaming history as a whole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
You Might Be Able To Play Elden Ring Without A Console Soon
"Elden Ring" is an incredibly engrossing game, one with a world as unique as its combat mechanics. It's a game that's hard to put down, and thanks to a recent announcement of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games, turning off the console doesn't mean leaving the world of "Elden Ring." Soon, there will be a new way for super fans to engage with the Lands Between: "Elden Ring: The Board Game."
The Nintendo Switch Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Switch continues to be an absolute juggernaut for Nintendo, as the company has sold over 111 million units as of June 30, 2022. These sales are partially because of the impressive library that Nintendo has put together for the console. The best Nintendo Switch games list is filled with Nintendo first-party titles and Nintendo has continued to slowly add classic titles to its online service for the Nintendo Switch. The console is currently missing some of the heavy hitters from third-party studios, like "Elden Ring," but there are plenty of games for players to enjoy on the console.
Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Is Already Confirming Fans' Worst Fears
"Overwatch 2" has been imploding as its full release approaches, and the latest news concerning its battle pass and character unlocks marks yet another disappointment for fans of the first game. The game's Twitch viewership fell off the map almost immediately after players began streaming it, the developers themselves are frustrated with the game due to its multiple delays, and news that new heroes for the game would be locked behind a battle pass has not been popular with fans. This has only been exacerbated by newer reports that illustrate just how much grinding is necessary to get one of the game's newest playable characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Mini-Map Has Fans Divided
Despite bearing the burden of sharing its namesake with one of the most revered and influential first-person shooters of all time, early reactions to the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" — a sequel to the 2019 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot — seem to be mostly positive. The trailer showcasing the new franchise entry, as well as the upcoming "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," received tons of attention online, garnering over 7 million views and 81,000 likes with most of the comments expressing excitement as opposed to dread.
Bayonetta's Entire Story Explained
The "Bayonetta" series from Platinum Games is filled with incredible spectacle, flashy sequences, and intricate combat. It puts an emphasis on players chaining attacks together in long combo strings against a range of enemies using the titular protagonist's acrobatics, magical abilities, and guns. The game's unique style, alongside its characters and tone, has helped the series find a dedicated fanbase that is large enough to support two full sequels, a prequel film, and even inclusion in Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros." series.
The Chant Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
A spiritual retreat goes horribly wrong in this third person horror game from developer Brass Token and publisher Prime Matter. Play as Jessica Briars, a biomedical scientist, as she travels to the remote Glory Island to join the Prismic Science Spiritual Retreat. She's attempting to get over a tragedy in her past, which is currently a mystery, and move on with her life. Invited by her old friend Kim Mallari, everything was going fine until a group chant opens a dimension called the Gloom.
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
Overwatch 2 Has Lost A Key Designer
It hasn't been an easy road for "Overwatch 2" ahead of its upcoming release, and now, things have gotten even more complicated. The news of a key designer's departure from the project is yet another factor adding uncertainty to the conversation around the game. As for its trajectory up to...
How To Immediately Unlock Kiriko For Free In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
What's Really Going On With The Pokémon Company And Nuzlocke Challenges?
Nintendo doesn't have the best reputation for supporting fan-based creations, including unhinged Pokémon games made by gamers. So, when former Nintendo employees spoke about the company hating on Nuzlocke runs, fans were quick to believe it. Patternz, a gaming content creator, publicized Nintendo's stance on Nuzlockes from their Twitter account.
The Real Truth About Those Alleged Red Dead Remaster Leaks
The internet has been set ablaze by a massive leak from Rockstar Games. The leak has primarily been for the company's upcoming release, "Grand Theft Auto 6," but some fake leaks for a "Red Dead Redemption" remaster were thrown into the mix as well. Since the leak for "GTA 6," both reporters and Rockstar itself have come out and confirmed that most of the leaks are real, although the company didn't comment on specifics. That left the door open for someone to share a fan project for remastering "Red Dead Redemption" under the guise of it being a leak.
Why The GTA 6 Leaks Have The Internet Completely Split
By now, most gamers have heard about the recent "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak sweeping the internet. The massive leak uploaded to the GTAforums by a mysterious hacker last week encased over 90 videos with over 50 minutes of gameplay footage. The leaked footage gave gamers a glimpse into what "GTA 6" already has to offer, including confirming that one of the game's protagonists is a Latina named Lucia and that this entry would return gamers to the streets of Vice City. Soon after it surfaced, Rockstar Games confirmed that the leak was indeed the real deal.
Elden Ring Detail Makes Morgott's Curse Even More Tragic
Some people might not realize that "Elden Ring" actually has a fairly complex narrative buried beneath the beautiful open world and brutal violence. That's because FromSoftware has a tendency to use the environment to tell the story, meaning that very little information is given in cutscenes. Instead, players are expected to explore the world, read item descriptions and notice small details that the developers have left for them to discover. Much of this lore revolves around the bosses that the player must face, many of whom are demi-gods who have long since fallen from their former grace. But perhaps the most tragic among them is Morgott, the Omen King.
Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake - What We Know So Far
While the announcement of the long awaited "Breath of the Wild" sequel "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" took the highlight of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, fans couldn't help but notice (per Sportskeeda) that the rest of the announcement was conspicuously taken over by a single genre: farming simulators. With a whopping total of four new farming simulators announced for the Switch in one Direct, it seems we're entering a new golden era of cozy farming games.
Reviews For Return To Monkey Island Are All Saying The Same Thing
"Return to Monkey Island" is one of the most anticipated comeback games of the year. Ron Gilbert, the original director of the series, returned to clear up a 30-year-old controversy regarding the non-answer to the "secret" of "Monkey Island." He lost his joy of sharing earlier this year when fans dunked on the new art style. Thankfully, these reviews should cheer him up.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0