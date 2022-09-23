Read full article on original website
Related
Iron Man Fans Just Got The Best Video Game News
"Iron Man" and Marvel fans just got a new reason to be excited, thanks to a big announcement from Electronic Arts. Today, EA revealed that a new "Iron Man" game is currently in the works at Motive Studio for an unannounced release date. Olivier Proulx, a producer with experience in both video games, movies, and Marvel productions, will be heading up development on the new game. Proulx has previously worked on games such "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as the upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3."
2021's Biggest Gaming Flop Is Getting A Second Chance Thanks To Netflix
"Cyberpunk 2077," an open-world action RPG from the developers of "The Witcher," was one of the biggest flops of 2021. Sales for the game fell off the map shortly after launch and CD Projekt Red has been working to fix the game — and its reputation — since. Now, the game has experienced a nice resurgence in its player base and it's partially thanks to Netflix. Netflix has released an anime called "Cyberpunk Edgerunners," made in partnership with Studio Trigger, best known for making "Kill La Kill." The anime takes place in the same world as the game, using the world building to tell its own story.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Might Be Able To Play Elden Ring Without A Console Soon
"Elden Ring" is an incredibly engrossing game, one with a world as unique as its combat mechanics. It's a game that's hard to put down, and thanks to a recent announcement of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games, turning off the console doesn't mean leaving the world of "Elden Ring." Soon, there will be a new way for super fans to engage with the Lands Between: "Elden Ring: The Board Game."
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
How GTA 6 Fans Are Already Putting The Game's Leaked Map Together
In the early hours of September 18, fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series were treated to an unexpected and unauthorized treat. After years of speculation, a massive leak pertaining to the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" was released on the GTA Forums. The data breach gave fans tons of sneak peeks at Rockstar's in-development title, such as the reveal of two main characters and glimpses into some of the smaller gameplay features. But among the bigger revelations brought about from the leaks was the confirmation of its setting, which is a modern day version of Vice City — a location many are already trying to recreate.
How To Immediately Unlock Kiriko For Free In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diablo 4 Is The Latest Huge Game To Get Leaked
The leaks just keep coming. Soon after "GTA 6" was hit with its massive leak, a Reddit user by the name of iV1rus0 posted what looks to be over 40 minutes of "Diablo 4" footage spread across two videos. The footage in question, plastered with "Private Test Build" across the screen, is theorized to be from the friends and family alpha that began earlier this year.
Everything We Know About Videogamedunkey's New Game Publisher, Bigmode
YouTuber videogamedunkey has been talking about and reviewing games since 2010. His often funny, sometimes serious videos highlight what he believes are some of the best games in the industry and call out some of the biggest disappointments. Over the last decade, Dunkey's passion has helped him amass a following of millions of subscribers and now he's looking to use his knowledge and influence to help aspiring game developers bring great games to the public.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Is Already Confirming Fans' Worst Fears
"Overwatch 2" has been imploding as its full release approaches, and the latest news concerning its battle pass and character unlocks marks yet another disappointment for fans of the first game. The game's Twitch viewership fell off the map almost immediately after players began streaming it, the developers themselves are frustrated with the game due to its multiple delays, and news that new heroes for the game would be locked behind a battle pass has not been popular with fans. This has only been exacerbated by newer reports that illustrate just how much grinding is necessary to get one of the game's newest playable characters.
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
Streamers Are Making Their Stance On Gambling Streams Crystal Clear
Gambling and video games have always had a turbulent relationship. Gambling has legal restrictions placed around it in order to keep minors from participating, while video games generally don't have to worry about such limitations. The boundaries between the two are often blurred, however, making it difficult to classify the legality of certain things such as loot boxes, which allow gamers to pay for the chance to win certain rare in-game skins and items. Another interesting cross section that has recently come under fire is the existence of gambling streams on Twitch. While streaming yourself gambling on the platform isn't technically illegal or even against Twitch's community guidelines, many have been quick to point out the numerous negative effects that these streams can have, particularly on young and impressionable viewers.
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Return To Monkey Island?
"Return to Monkey Island" the long awaited new entry in the point-and-click adventure series, is finally here. That means that critic reviews are dropping, alongside new information about the game, like just how long this new adventure will take players to get through. While there have been sequels made without series creator Ron Gilbert, according to its Steam page, "Return to Monkey Island" is a sequel to the first two games in the series. "Return to Monkey Island" received some backlash when it was originally announced, due to having a different, slightly more modern art-style. Gilbert responded to the backlash, stating that he and the team didn't want to make a retro game.
Elden Ring Detail Makes Morgott's Curse Even More Tragic
Some people might not realize that "Elden Ring" actually has a fairly complex narrative buried beneath the beautiful open world and brutal violence. That's because FromSoftware has a tendency to use the environment to tell the story, meaning that very little information is given in cutscenes. Instead, players are expected to explore the world, read item descriptions and notice small details that the developers have left for them to discover. Much of this lore revolves around the bosses that the player must face, many of whom are demi-gods who have long since fallen from their former grace. But perhaps the most tragic among them is Morgott, the Omen King.
Early Reactions To Soulstice Have People Split
Developed by Reply Game Studios and published by Modus Games, "Soulstice" has been on gamers' wishlists for a bit now. Announced in June 2021, the action-adventure title follows two sisters named Briar and Lute who have had their souls fused together, becoming what is called a "Chimera." The pair wages war against beasts and demons in a "a coming-of-age dark fantasy story" with a hack-and-slash edge that offers players several different options when it comes to combat and traversal. But is it any good?
The One Metal: Hellsinger Mission That's Practically Impossible
For the most part, gamers love a good challenge. It's because of this that notoriously difficult games such as "Elden Ring" have thrived in the gaming market, earning both acclaim from critics and commercial success. And for as much as critics have enjoyed it, some players have had a difficult time with some of the challenges in "Metal: Hellsinger," a new offering from the team at The Outsiders.
The Chant Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
A spiritual retreat goes horribly wrong in this third person horror game from developer Brass Token and publisher Prime Matter. Play as Jessica Briars, a biomedical scientist, as she travels to the remote Glory Island to join the Prismic Science Spiritual Retreat. She's attempting to get over a tragedy in her past, which is currently a mystery, and move on with her life. Invited by her old friend Kim Mallari, everything was going fine until a group chant opens a dimension called the Gloom.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0