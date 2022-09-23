Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Historically Black community celebrates neighborhood day after summer tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People in Lexington’s Green Acres park neighborhood are continuing to recover after facing tragic shooting deaths over the summer. A native of Green Acres, Paige Commodore is enjoying the picnic day with friends from Kentucky State University. With a large green and gold banner reading the school’s name and logo on their table, the group greeted guests with smiles and conversation.
WTVQ
Mirror Twin Brewing Company celebrates 6th anniversary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mirror Twin Brewing Company is celebrating its 6th anniversary. With the 6th anniversary happening, the company is releasing new cans, draft and bottle drops, slushee specials, music trivia, silent disco and more. “We’re super thankful for the community and our customers for allowing us to...
WKYT 27
Sawyer’s Bar & Grill reopening in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular downtown Lexington restaurant was shut down due to the economic impact from the pandemic. But now, after 16 months off, Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill is back, and the owner believes he’s in a better location. “You know it’s amazing to me...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Scout troop holds flag retirement ceremony in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday boy and girl scouts in Lexington gathered at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary for a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is done when American flags can no longer be flown respectfully. “We’ve got about thirty flags we’re gonna burn,” said John Tomecek, the Troop...
WKYT 27
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
WTVQ
FCPS approves construction bid for new middle school on Polo Club Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After years of obstacles, the Fayette County Board of Education has finally approved a bid that will move forward construction of the new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard. The middle school was originally set to open next year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit,...
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
St. Claire HealthCare now offering COVID-19 bivalent booster
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — St. Claire HealthCare is now offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster for people 12 years old and older. In a press release, St. Claire HealthCare said the bivalent booster contains two components to help fight both the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron variant. Patients are eligible for the bivalent booster two months after the completion of a primary vaccination series or booster. If you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, you can receive this booster once you are out of isolation and no longer experiencing symptoms.
WTVQ
Michaels opens new store in London
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Michaels opened its doors to the London community for the first time over the weekend. Michaels, an arts, crafts and home decor store, celebrated its grand opening in London on Saturday, Sept. 24. The store has self-checkout registers, a framing center, and of course, crafts and DIY supplies you may need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
wymt.com
One dead following crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The...
WTVQ
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
Comments / 0