MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — St. Claire HealthCare is now offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster for people 12 years old and older. In a press release, St. Claire HealthCare said the bivalent booster contains two components to help fight both the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron variant. Patients are eligible for the bivalent booster two months after the completion of a primary vaccination series or booster. If you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, you can receive this booster once you are out of isolation and no longer experiencing symptoms.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO