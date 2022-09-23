ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.N. investigators report rape, torture of children among Russian war crimes

By Matt Bernardini
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNOca_0i7iSn3u00

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A new repot by United Nations' investigators has concluded that Russian troops have raped and tortured children in Ukraine, carried out a large number of executions and committed other war crimes.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry reported their findings Friday, after visiting 27 towns and settlements and interviewing more than 150 victims and witnesses. The commission also said they are currently investigating deaths in 16 towns.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," Erik Mose, the chairman of the three-member commission, told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Mose said that a number of the attacks that were investigated appeared to have been carried out without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. Many of these attacks were classified as executions.

"Common elements of such crimes include the prior detention of the victims as well as visible signs of executions on bodies, such as hands tied behind backs, gunshot wounds to the head, and slit throats," Mose said.

Witnesses also told the investigators that they were forcibly transported to Russia and held for weeks in prisons and subject to various forms of torture. This is a subject of the ongoing investigations.

"As it continues its investigation, it will examine the forced transfer of people and the alleged expedited adoption of children," Mose said.

The investigators also worried about the mental health of children who have been affected. It found many cases where children were raped, tortured and even killed.

"The exposure to repeated explosions, crimes, forced displacement and separation from family members deeply affected their well-being and mental health," Mose said.

Comments / 39

Melanie Nations
2d ago

I will be so glad when god comes.Demonic humans are so prevalent and destroying lives everywhere!! I cannot wait till them meet Jesus Christ and answer for all they ha e done!!

Reply
4
Camie Daigle
2d ago

Biden likes lil kids he slipped at the climate crisis meeting and seen a person he publicly admitted to having a relationship with she was 12 and he was 30 saying she helped him get a lot of things done! This is what Democrats think are normal!

Reply(2)
7
SuzanE
2d ago

Any nukes start to fly from Russia they'll be blown up over Russia causing EMP blast which will set Russia back 100 years and likely result in a lot of Russian deaths from starvation unless the world steps in to help them. Russians getting out of country are smart, its not safe til Putin is gone.

Reply
2
UPI News

UPI News

