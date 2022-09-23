ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
Detroit News

Prep football notes: Owen Colpaert stands tall for Dakota in 5-0 start

It’s hard to miss Macomb Dakota wide receiver Owen Colpaert. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 215 pounds and has great athletic ability. College coaches appear to be sleeping on Colpaert, who showed his big-play ability time and time again Friday night to put on a show for the home fans while leading Dakota to a 28-17 comeback win over Macomb Area Conference Red rival Clinton Township Chippewa Valley to show it is a legitimate threat to win the Division 1 state championship this season.
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions lose again

The Detroit Lions lose again. As a Lions fan, you get to a point where games like today’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings aren’t terribly bothersome. Every week is another week preparation for heartbreak. It’s just part of being a Lions fan. Besides this fact of life for Detroit fans, lets take a look at Dan Campbell’s boys after the conclusion of game three.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lewis Cine doesn't play a defensive snap vs Lions

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
