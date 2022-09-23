Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Get ready NFC North fans! A battle between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will take place in the North Star State in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Lions-Vikings prediction and pick will be made. Coming into Week 3...
Yardbarker
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Owen Colpaert stands tall for Dakota in 5-0 start
It’s hard to miss Macomb Dakota wide receiver Owen Colpaert. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 215 pounds and has great athletic ability. College coaches appear to be sleeping on Colpaert, who showed his big-play ability time and time again Friday night to put on a show for the home fans while leading Dakota to a 28-17 comeback win over Macomb Area Conference Red rival Clinton Township Chippewa Valley to show it is a legitimate threat to win the Division 1 state championship this season.
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions lose again
The Detroit Lions lose again. As a Lions fan, you get to a point where games like today’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings aren’t terribly bothersome. Every week is another week preparation for heartbreak. It’s just part of being a Lions fan. Besides this fact of life for Detroit fans, lets take a look at Dan Campbell’s boys after the conclusion of game three.
Here's the broadcast map for Lions vs Vikings in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings are about to enter the third week of the Kevin O’Connell era as they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The game will feature two NFC North divisional foes who enter the game with 1-1 records. Both teams got a win at home and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lewis Cine doesn't play a defensive snap vs Lions
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday by a score of 28-24. It wasn’t the prettiest game but it showed a lot about the Vikings moving forward. On defense, the team only allowed 24 points which feels impressive when the Lions were as consistent on offense as they were. On the back end, they didn’t allow any deep ball completions without Harrison Smith who was out with a concussion.
Lions hint at multi-week absence for key playmaker
The Detroit Lions have been one of the most explosive teams in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season, but it sounds like they are going to be down a top playmaker in Week 4 and potentially beyond. D’Andre Swift entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
