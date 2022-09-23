ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Scott declares HBCU Day in Baltimore

By Michelle Richardson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aVhU_0i7iSTMG00

Mayor Brandon Scott has declared the last Friday of National HBCU Week as Baltimore HBCU day.

Joined by school leaders, students, and city employees wearing HBCU apparel from their alma mater, Mayor Scott welcomed representatives from Baltimore's two historically Black colleges and universities, Coppin State University and Morgan State University where he presented both schools with proclamations.

Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore City's Health Commissioner, tweeted a photo of herself holding a photo of the day she graduated from Meharry Medical College- one of 4 historically black medical schools in the country- with the caption "Happy #BmoreHBCU Day!"

During the declaration, Scott also announced plans for Baltimore's first Masked Ball Fundraiser.

The Masked Ball event, is a popular black tie fundraiser hosted by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) across the country in cities such as Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

“We are extremely excited to work with the UNCF to bring this event to the City of Baltimore and support efforts to ensure that our students get access to resources to help with their academic pursuits,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I have heard great things about this event from my fellow mayors, and I’m committed to making sure that the Baltimore event is the best UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball ever.”

During the 2020-2021 academic year, the UNCF awarded $1,689,733 in scholarships to 341 students from the state of Maryland who were studying at schools locally as well as throughout the country, including Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland at College Park, Morehouse, Morgan State University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Howard University.

“We know that there are so many HBCU alumni in Baltimore and philanthropically-minded people who understand the importance of investing in the lives of young people,” said Christian. “We applaud Mayor Scott’s decision to not just host this historic event here in Baltimore, but to use his authority and position as mayor to galvanize the business, religious and community influencers in this city to come together to support HBCUs and the students they serve," said UNCF Development Director Harry Christian III.

The first Baltimore Mayor’s Masked Ball will take place at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

HBCU Day in Baltimore celebrates legacy, history, culture on campus

Baltimore is recognizing the historic legacies of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Mayor Brandon Scott proclaimed Friday to be HBCU Day, during which he also saluted Coppin State University in west Baltimore and Morgan State University in northeast Baltimore. The mayor named some of the successful people who were educated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's public school system connects with families through Super Outreach Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools used a forum known as "Super Outreach Sunday" to connect with the parents and guardians of its students on Sunday.This was an effort to create a partnership with students who had 10 or more absences this school year, according to Tanya Crawford-Williams, the Office of Student Conduct & Attendance coordinator. But it fell slightly short of the school district's goals."There are still a few hundred students that we still want to connect with to figure out why they have not been attending school, what barriers their families may be experiencing, and how we can...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
College Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woonsocket Call

Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money

The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

I’m Here!!! By Kate Emery General

When I learned that I was moving to Maryland, my mother reminded me that as a child, she had spent time in Talbot County on her family’s farm. She never forgot the humidity and reminded me how brutal it was that cars didn’t have air conditioning in those days. I did my homework and read John Barth’s, The Floating Opera and James Michener’s, Chesapeake.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Howard University#Politics Local#Linus College#Hbcu Day#Coppin State University#Morgan State University#Meharry Medical College#Uncf
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered.  LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

24-Year-Old Rapper LonnieDaGoat Dies in Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat has died. The "Hero, No Cape" rapper was discovered dead of a gunshot wound in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was 24. A suspect remains at large and a motive for the shooting is not yet known. At this...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy