Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast

There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.

The 393 pound behemoth was caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.

Jacobs' reel began tugging just as he and his charter boating crew were headed back to shore.

That ended up getting delayed by about five and-a-half hours, because that's how long it took to pull in the monster catch.

Jacobs described the fish as looking like a "Volkswagen."

“Giving up wasn’t an option. When [we] saw it we all knew it was a state record, ” he claimed.

Turns out Jacobs was right, his swordfish weighed over 90 pounds more than the previous record, set in 2021 by Jake Bertonazzi, of New Jersey.