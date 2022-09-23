ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrHol_0i7iSSTX00

There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.

The 393 pound behemoth was caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.

Jacobs' reel began tugging just as he and his charter boating crew were headed back to shore.

SEE ALSO : NBA icon Michael Jordan reels in 91.5lb swordfish in Ocean City

That ended up getting delayed by about five and-a-half hours, because that's how long it took to pull in the monster catch.

Jacobs described the fish as looking like a "Volkswagen."

“Giving up wasn’t an option. When [we] saw it we all knew it was a state record, ” he claimed.

MORE : Essex fisherman breaks 44-year state record for largest carp caught in the Chesapeake

Turns out Jacobs was right, his swordfish weighed over 90 pounds more than the previous record, set in 2021 by Jake Bertonazzi, of New Jersey.

Comments / 4

Related
oceancity.com

Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD

The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
OCEAN CITY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calvert County, MD
Pets & Animals
State
New Jersey State
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Pets & Animals
Calvert County, MD
Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
Ocean City, MD
Government
WGMD Radio

Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind

The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
oceancity.com

Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell

A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
organicspamagazine.com

Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland

Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fish#Swordfish#Nba
talbotspy.org

Good Heavens: Easton Listed as One of Ten Most Expensive Home Markets in the United States

The Spy was alerted to a rather odd study over the weekend by the mortgage company Lending Tree. That survey placed Easton as the 9th in the country for expensive homes. While most of these communities were located west of the Mississippi, only Easton and Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard made the cut on the East Coast, which makes us slightly dubious of the results. Nonetheless, here is the top ten:
EASTON, MD
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Pets
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Bay Net

Local Hero Saves Man From Jumping Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. – On September 19, Tanya Washington, an employee of The BayNet, helped save a man from jumping off the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. After months of tragic incidents on the bridge, it’s great to finally see a more positive outcome. Everyone here at The BayNet is proud of Washington for taking the initiative to help save a man’s life.
SOLOMONS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

PHOTOS: St. Mary’s County Fair Returns For 75th Year

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Laughter and smiling faces could be found all around the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this past weekend, as patrons gathered for the 75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair. The four days of excitement and thrills are barely enough to contain all the festivities that...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy