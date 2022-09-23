ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds lefty Mike Minor (shoulder) scratched, put on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xqC7_0i7iSPpM00

The Cincinnati Reds scratched left-hander Mike Minor from Friday’s scheduled start and placed him on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness.

Right-hander Luis Cessa (4-3, 4.85 ERA) will take Minor’s place against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds also reinstated right-hander Connor Overton from the 60-day injured list and transferred outfielder Nick Senzel to the 60-day IL.

Minor’s IL designation is retroactive to Tuesday. Acquired in a March 16 trade with the Kansas City Royals, he went 4-12 with a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds this season.

Overton has not pitched for Cincinnati since May 17 due to a stress reaction in his lower back. Before the injury, he was 1-0 with a 1.82 ERA through four starts.

Senzel is out for the season after breaking a toe of his left foot earlier this week. He batted .231 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 110 games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Kansas, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#The Cincinnati Reds#Minor#The Kansas City Royals#Fastest Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy