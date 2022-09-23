Cincinnati Reds lefty Mike Minor (shoulder) scratched, put on IL

The Cincinnati Reds scratched left-hander Mike Minor from Friday’s scheduled start and placed him on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness.

Right-hander Luis Cessa (4-3, 4.85 ERA) will take Minor’s place against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds also reinstated right-hander Connor Overton from the 60-day injured list and transferred outfielder Nick Senzel to the 60-day IL.

Minor’s IL designation is retroactive to Tuesday. Acquired in a March 16 trade with the Kansas City Royals, he went 4-12 with a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds this season.

Overton has not pitched for Cincinnati since May 17 due to a stress reaction in his lower back. Before the injury, he was 1-0 with a 1.82 ERA through four starts.

Senzel is out for the season after breaking a toe of his left foot earlier this week. He batted .231 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 110 games.

–Field Level Media

