OSDE says tests show Oklahoma students are improving after pandemic

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma State Department of Education says test scores shows students are making progress after learning interruptions during the pandemic.

State scores from the Oklahoma School Testing Program’s spring 2022 end-of-year assessments show students are making progress. These assessments are given each year due to state and federal requirements. They are designed ensure students are on track for success in future coursework and ultimately in their college and career pursuits.

When compared with OSTP results from spring 2021, test scores showed increases and significantly higher levels of student participation.

Oklahoma’s end-of-year assessments are scored to indicate four levels of student performance – Below Basic, Basic, Proficient and Advanced – that measure progress toward meeting the expectations of the Oklahoma Academic Standards for each grade level and subject and readiness for the next grade, course or level.

Assessments in grades 3-8 and 11 in three subjects (English language arts, mathematics, and science), students scoring Proficient and Advanced increased in all but two areas – 11th-grade math, which saw a slight decrease in scores, and 8th-grade science, which dipped 2.58%.

“Spring 2021 test results created a new baseline for student performance reflective of more than a year of pandemic disruptions to public education nationwide. The spring 2022 scores show that our students are turning a corner in academic achievement,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “In light of more than two school years of COVID-related instructional challenges and interruptions, these results show that local and statewide recovery and academic acceleration investments are clearly having a positive impact. These are encouraging results representing the hard work of our teachers, students, and families.”

Among all students, 68.5% maintained or improved their knowledge of mathematics content, while 73.1% maintained or improved their English language arts content knowledge. OSDE says maintaining content knowledge from one grade to the next is considered progress because students’ grade-level expectations increase over time. In statewide examinations of performance, the percentage of students who scored Proficient or Advanced in math increased from 22% to 25%, in ELA from 25% to 27% and in science from 30% to 31%.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

