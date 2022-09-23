ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis migrant airlift draws a second lawsuit, this time from a state senator

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDhMr_0i7iS4ca00

Leon County Courthouse, March 11, 2022. Credit: Michael Moline

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Legal complications are growing for Gov. Ron DeSantis over his airlift of asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, with a state senator filing a lawsuit claiming the flights violated state law and the Florida Constitution.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat representing part of Miami-Dade County, filed a legal complaint Thursday night in Leon County Circuit Court, in the state capital, seeking a declaration that the program was illegal and an order blocking it from happening again. ( Docket here. )

Jason Pizzo. Credit: Florida Senate

Pizzo is asserting standing to sue as a citizen of Florida. The lawsuit names DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and the Florida Department of Transportation. DeSantis authorized the airlift, it explains, the DOT carried it out, and Patronis paid the bill.

Representatives of DeSantis and Patronis issued written statements attacking Pizzo’s move.

“Sen. Pizzo never misses an opportunity for his 15 minutes of fame and is challenging an action on an appropriation he voted for,” said DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske.

“Sen. Pizzo, along with Minority Leader Lauren Book, voted for the $12 million appropriation to relocate migrants,” Patronis deputy Frank Colling III said.

“Now that the law that they voted for is being implemented, and shedding light on the border crisis, Pizzo and Book have gone to their same old handbook, and hired a Democratic operative attorney to go after the executive branch for following the law. We are in receipt of the filing and we are currently exploring options for sanction and/or countersuit measures,” Collins continued.

Book, or Broward County, has written to Jared Purdue, Florida’s secretary of Transportation, to demand an explanation of the airlift but says she hasn’t yet received an answer.

The proviso language was included in a $112 billion state budget passed by the Legislature for the 2022-23 fiscal year, so a vote against that language would have been a vote against everything else in the Appropriations Act. (“After adjusting for other appropriations and vetoes, appropriations for FY2022-23 total $110.189 billion,” according to Florida TaxWatch.)

In addition, the $12 million was squished into page 494 of the Legislature’s 518-page state budget for 2022-23, according to the budget documents, so even some lawmakers might not have seen that figure.

Here’s the budget language, SECTION 185 stated: “From the interest earnings associated with the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (Public Law 117-2), the nonrecurring sum of $12,000,000 from the General Revenue Fund is appropriated to the Department of Transportation for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law.

“The department may, upon the receipt of at least two quotes, negotiate and enter into contracts with private parties, including common carriers, to implement the program. The department may enter into agreements with any applicable federal agency to implement the program. The term “unauthorized alien” means a person who is unlawfully present in the United States according to the terms of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act. The term shall be interpreted consistently with any applicable federal statutes, rules, or regulations. The unexpended balance of funds appropriated to the department in this section remaining as of June 30, 2022, shall revert and is appropriated for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 to the department for the same purpose. This section shall take effect upon becoming a law.”

DeSantis has defended the Texas operation as a way to divert migrants before they arrive in Florida. He insists he also intended to spotlight President Joe Biden’s “open borders” policy, although Biden has continued many of the immigration programs adopted by former president Donald Trump.

Other legal problems

Purdue is also named in a putative class action filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts over the airlift. The plaintiffs include the immigrant-rights group Alianza Americas and three unnamed migrants pressing counts including illegal seizure, false arrest, violation of due process, and other federal offenses.

Also named in that lawsuit are DeSantis, the state, the transportation agency, and up to five as-yet unidentified participants in the airlift, identified as “Doe” defendants, who allegedly induced migrants to join the flights through false promises of immigration assistance only to dump them on the tarmac at the Massachusetts vacation spot.

There have been calls for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and, in Texas, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has announced his own investigation into whether the operation violated Texas law.

The Pizzo lawsuit cites the plain language of the proviso: That the $12 million was to pay for the removal of “unauthorized aliens from this state.” Yet the airlift didn’t remove unauthorized aliens from the state, nor undergo the usual contract bidding process, the brief argues.

In fact, it continues, in making a landing in the Florida Panhandle while en route between Texas and Martha’s Vineyard, the administration actually violated a law DeSantis pushed through the Legislature denying contracts to carriers that transport aliens into Florida.

DeSantis designed that language to punish contractors working with the federal government to move migrants, including children, from border regions to Florida cities like Jacksonville for placement with families or shelters.

Additionally, it is questionable that the migrants were “unauthorized,” having turned themselves in to immigration officials and been given court dates on their asylum claims.

Constitutional violation

Furthermore, the proviso violates the Florida Constitution’s prohibition against enacting substantive legislation through the state budget bill, the document argues.

The complaint notes that the administration paid $615,000 to Vertol Systems Co. Inc. to handle the airlift, then another $950,000 to do the same. (The second time, the ultimate destination was to be Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, although the administration appears to have gotten cold feet in light of the backlash against the Martha’s Vineyard gambit and cancelled the trip).

At the same time, the brief notes that because the migrants were collected in Texas there was no nexus to Florida as required under the proviso language.

The proviso doesn’t “authorize the defendants to use state funds for (a) the transporting of aliens who are authorized from Florida, (b) the transporting of aliens from another state who were authorized, or (c) the transporting of authorized aliens from another state,” it reads.

Neither did the proviso authorize provision of hotel rooms, food, haircut, and information packets to anyone, as has been reported was done preparatory to the Martha’s Vineyard and scrubbed Delaware trips, the complaint adds.

The post DeSantis migrant airlift draws a second lawsuit, this time from a state senator appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

‘This is an emergency’: Crist slams DeSantis’ approach to insurance crisis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians were considering whether Crist or DeSantis would best be […] The post ‘This is an emergency’: Crist slams DeSantis’ approach to insurance crisis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Tropical Storm Ian changing its track toward the west and forecast to become a major hurricane as early as Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians throughout the state to prepare for high winds, storm surge, and heavy rains. However, he also cautioned them against being too quick to evacuate their homes, given the potential […] The post DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. judge skeptical of elected prosecutor’s suspension by DeSantis but declines to reinstate now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge refused on Monday to reinstate Andrew Warren as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County, saying he first wants to fast-track a trial to better establish the motivation behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of the elected prosecutor. That sets up the prospect that the governor could be called to the stand to explain himself […] The post U.S. judge skeptical of elected prosecutor’s suspension by DeSantis but declines to reinstate now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph and was located about 130 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for CBS Miami, said Monday that the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Florida Statutes#Airlift#Politics Courts#Politics State#Leon County Courthouse#The Florida Constitution#Democrat#Leon County Circuit Court#Florida Senate Pizzo#Dot
CBS Miami

Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license

TALLAHASSEE -  The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
L. Cane

What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy