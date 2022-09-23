ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail services at Paddington station hit by severe disruption

By Andrew Quinn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyJMq_0i7iRoyq00

Rail passengers have been warned of severe disruption after train services at Paddington station were suspended.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The problem has also delayed trains travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport .

Services run by GWR , Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line were affected, with disruption now expected until the end of the day.

Passengers with tickets on cancelled or delayed services can use them on South Western Railway, Chiltern, Elizabeth Line or London Underground services.

In a tweet, GWR said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between London Paddington and Slough some lines towards London Paddington are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 20:00. Ticket acceptance is in place with SWR, Chiltern, TfL on the Elizabeth Line and the London Underground via any reasonable route until further notice.”

National Rail Enquiries is showing that all services to and from Paddington are “delayed” or “cancelled”.

This is the second time in a week that trains have been suspended from Paddington, with services on Monday affected by the same problem.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April –...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy