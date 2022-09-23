ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Celia Marsh’s family criticise yoghurt company for failing to flag allergen

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zo1lT_0i7iRn6700

The family of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich containing a vegan yoghurt contaminated with milk protein, have criticised the yogurt company for failing to flag the allergen.

Celia Marsh, 42, had an acute dairy allergy, and died in 2017 after consuming a "super veg vegan" wrap.

Following the inquest into her death, Ms Marsh's family said her death was "entirely avoidable."

"If Planet Coconut had passed on the warnings in their possession to Pret a Manger about the risk of cross-contamination, mum would still be alive," daughter Ashleigh Grice said.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'This should never happen again': Family of mother-of-five, 42, with dairy allergy who died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with milk call for stricter food testing

The family of a mother-of five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap that was contaminated with traces of milk have called for stricter food testing. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating the £3.75 sandwich from a Pret store...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Pret death: Family 'angry' allergic mum died from dairy contamination

The daughter of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap said she was "always so careful" about her food. Celia Marsh, who had an acute dairy allergy, had a fatal reaction to the flatbread, which was labelled as vegan despite containing traces of milk. The coconut...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoghurt#Allergen#Vegan#Dairy#Pret
The Independent

‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge

A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy