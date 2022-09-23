Celia Marsh’s family criticise yoghurt company for failing to flag allergen

The family of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich containing a vegan yoghurt contaminated with milk protein, have criticised the yogurt company for failing to flag the allergen.

Celia Marsh, 42, had an acute dairy allergy, and died in 2017 after consuming a "super veg vegan" wrap.

Following the inquest into her death, Ms Marsh's family said her death was "entirely avoidable."

"If Planet Coconut had passed on the warnings in their possession to Pret a Manger about the risk of cross-contamination, mum would still be alive," daughter Ashleigh Grice said.

