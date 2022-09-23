North Las Vegas business making intricate parts for nation's largest enterprises

We see trains running and planes flying through Las Vegas everyday. What we don't see are all the individual parts put together to make things work.

In this Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes you inside a local facility producing the crucial components needed to help major industries operate.

LARGE & SMALL

Throughout this 42,000 square foot facility, parts both large and small, are being manufactured and distributed to some of the nation's largest enterprises.

"This type of product is going to end up at Chicago Transit Authority or its going to end up in some type of rail application," says Craig Wiseman, President of Spacecraft Components.

He says they're producing intricate pieces for jobs across the globe, including transportation, oil and even the entertainment industry.

Craig's father established this business in 1961 and it moved to Las Vegas in 2004.

"Why move to Las Vegas? What was it about Southern Nevada that attracted you?" asks Kalyna. "At that time we were in California, in Los Angeles. Actually, in Hawthorne and we decided we couldn't afford to anymore... It took 74 semi-trucks over two months to get us here," says Craig.

Once they were set up, the company started gaining momentum.

"So, what were going do is, you need to clean it out. Take your air gun and you're going blow down in that hole there and your gonna hit any chips or anything that flies out," says Craig.

IN JUST SECONDS

Some equipment is capable of making certain parts within minutes, sometimes seconds.

"The probe on there is going to make sure it finds center on the parts. So it's measuring the part electronically," says Craig.

Once this machine locates the center, it can start cutting.

"Now you can pull your finished part out and be careful it might drip on you," says Craig. "Look at that beauty," says Kalyna. "It's all done," says Craig.

Craig is leading this family business to a robust future and plans on expanding an additional 15,000 square feet to keep up with demand.