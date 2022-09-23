This Dyson Vacuum Deal Won’t Last Long: Get the Dyson V8 for $299 Today

There are few things in life we love more than a really, really good deal on an award-winning gadget. And today we’ve spotted a crazy-good deal on one of the world’s best vacuums, the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Normally, the Dyson V8 sells for $450, but today Walmart is offering 33% off, bringing it down to a total of just $300. The discounted price won’t appear on the product page, but it will be reflected in your shopping cart during checkout (see screenshot below), so if you don’t see it when you first visit the page, don’t worry. There’s a reason Dyson tops our list of the best cordless vacuums , and it’s worth checking out for yourself.

Most people assume that Amazon will always have the lowest prices on big-name appliances and gadgets, but we’ve actually seen Walmart undercut Amazon more and more. Often, Walmart is the best place to go to for deals on iPads and Apple Watches, and this same vacuum is $100 more expensive at Amazon right now.

So if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, head to Walmart to shop this closeout deal ASAP.

What Makes the Dyson V8 a Great Deal

Everyone wants a clean home, but sometimes the best vacuum cleaners are just a bit too expensive. But not today! The Dyson V8 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that’s as powerful as it is versatile, able to clean a variety of spaces just by swapping out the attachments. Pair that with a 40-minute runtime, and you have the perfect appliance for keeping your home clean on a day-to-day basis.

This may not be the newest Dyson cordless stick vacuum, but even this older model is still considered one of the best cordless stick vacuums in the world. As a reference point, the Dyson V11 , which has a better battery, is priced at $600.

As we said above, Walmart is only showing the reduced price in the shopping cart, so double-check the price to make sure this deal is still active before hitting purchase. As of this writing, the deal is still active.

What We Love About the Dyson V8

The Dyson V8 is a powerful, lightweight vacuum that’s great for cleaning your home, your car, and more. It can be used for both spot cleaning around the house or for vacuuming up the living room floor on a weekly basis. Much of this versatility lies in the different attachments. The Dyson V8 includes a direct-drive cleaner head (the main one you’ll use), a soft roller cleaner head, a mini motorized head, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a soft dusting brush, and a docking station. Basically, everything you need to handle most any task that comes your way.

The built-in HEPA filtration also means your vacuum won’t spew dust all over the house while you clean. This is especially useful when you factor in the more-powerful motor, which is 150% more powerful than the Dyson V6. It can pull even ground-in dirt from your carpet for a deeper, more thorough clean.

If you run into a spot that just won’t clean up no matter what, the Max power mode will give you the most powerful suction the vacuum can provide, although it only has a seven-minute battery span due to the amount of energy it uses. Hold off on using Max power mode unless you have a particularly difficult thing to clean up (like glitter).

