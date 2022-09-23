ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where an ambulance then took him to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, according to APD, and no suspect has yet been identified or arrested.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with MyHighPlains.com for more information.

