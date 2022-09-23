Read full article on original website
WMNF
Have questions about Hurricane Ian? We’ll get the latest from a Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist on WMNF’s Tuesday Café.
Florida is under a State of Emergency order as Hurricane Ian is expected to affect the Tampa Bay area from Tuesday evening through at least Thursday night. The Tampa Bay region is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch. Evacuation order. Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation...
