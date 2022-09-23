ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County, MT
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Archery Bull Down

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car

On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Mayor and Commissioner on How Missoula Would Handle Illegals

There have been lots of headlines recently about how governors from southern border states are busing or flying illegal immigrants from the southern border to blue states so that they can experience what local communities in those states have been dealing with for the past year after over 2 million people have illegally crossed into the U.S.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased. As the area he was found in was determined to...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
date 2022-09-23

KSEN AM 1150

