Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This FallLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
markerzone.com
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22
Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
markerzone.com
A FAVORITE EMERGES FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES' CAPTAINCY
Seven NHL clubs sit without an appointed captain, as the 2022-23 season waits around the corner. One of those clubs is the Buffalo Sabres, the league's second-youngest team per EliteProspects. A favorite player has reportedly emerged, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Per Lysowski, Kyle Okposo is the...
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT WAS FRUSTRATED AT CAMP AFTER BEING BESTED BY AHL COACH IN DRILL
Just before the latest NHL draft, fans got a sense of the player they were getting in Shane Wright. He was slated to go 1st overall, and he made it very clear that he felt he deserved that position. He went fourth overall, and wasn't too pleased about it, something he also expressed. IN this year's rookie camp, it seems Seattle Kraken's youngsters got a sense of what Wright will be like as a teammate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER'S BIGGEST OFFSEASON SIGNING JUST GOT LEVELED AND LEFT THE GAME
In the second of two split-squad games between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, defenseman Nicolas Meloche crunched Canucks' forward Ilya Mikheyev in the corner. Mikheyev left the game and would not return; he was visibly wincing afterwards. Vancouver signed the Russian forward to a four-year, $19 million dollar...
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
markerzone.com
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS ENTRUSTING YOUNG DEFENDER TY SMITH WITH KEY ROLE
In July, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow defender John Marino. It is indeed a rarity in which two divisional opponents make a trade of this magnitude, but this trade truly was the best case scenario for all parties involved.
markerzone.com
ALEX DEBRINCAT UNWILLING TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH SENS, PER REPORT
The Ottawa Senators made quite the splash when they traded a slew of draft picks for forward Alex DeBrincat. In 368 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, DeBrincat has 160 goals and 307 points to his name, and the American sniper has reached 40 goals twice; in '20-21 he scored 32 goals in 52 games (51 goal-pace per 82).
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
WATCH: JONATHAN HUBERDEAU'S FIRST GOAL IN A FLAMES' JERSEY IS A BEAUTY
It will take time to adjust to Jonathan Huberdeau in a Flames' jersey and number 10. Tonight's preseason matchup against Vancouver, however, tells us he is still the vintage Huberdeau we have known all along. On a 5-on-3, two-man advantage, Huberdeau attempted a between-the-legs, cross-crease pass to an expectant Tyler...
markerzone.com
SETH JONES SAYS HE HAS NO QUALMS ABOUT LONG-TERM DEAL IN CHICAGO DESPITE REBUILD
The Chicago Blackhawks are destined for a pretty lengthy rebuild. During the summer, they traded away young forwards Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. They also lost Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome to free agency after not issuing either player a qualifying offer.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS FORWARD BROCK BOESER TO MISS START OF SEASON FOLLOWING SURGERY
The Vancouver Canucks announced some unfortunate news on Monday afternoon. Forward Brock Boeser will miss three-to-four weeks after suffering a hand injury, that required surgery, on Saturday during practice. "Vancouver Canucks F Brock Boeser underwent successful hand surgery. He will return in 3-4 weeks. Boeser hurt himself at practice on...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN TAKES BIGGEST HIT OF THE PRESEASON FROM NIC DOWD
The Washington Capitals training camp has been a physically grueling one this season, and it's only their third day back on the ice. NHL teams split their team into multiple groups, mixing prospects, veterans, and star players. On Saturday the Capitals had Group A participating in a two versus two drill, otherwise known as "Off The Wall." Fan favorite and NHL legend Alex Ovechkin was paired with Evgeny Kuzentsov, and they were matched up against Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A FRONTRUNNER IN THE JAKUB CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES
Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.
markerzone.com
A LOOK AT ONE POTENTIAL BREAKOUT PLAYER FOR EACH TEAM DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is right around the corner, with the first game of the season coming on October 7th. Plenty of players around the league are looking to take their game to the next level and today we're going to look at 32 players (one per team) on who could potentially have a breakout year in 2022-23. Let's take a look at the 32 players (2021-22 stats beside player names):
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE FIRST CUTS, ISSUE INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF PRE-SEASON OPENER VS NEW JERSEY
The Montreal Canadiens will take to the ice on Monday night at the Bell Centre for their first game of the pre-season against the New Jersey Devils. But several hours before puck drop, the Canadiens issued a few injury updates and made their first cuts of training camp. First with...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS PTO HOPEFUL GETS SLEPT IN PRESEASON FIGHT (VIDEO)
Ben Harpur is looking earn a contract during his professional tryout with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and throwing the gloves aside and fighting is one of the best ways to get noticed. In this case, however, Harpur may have been better off keeping his equipment intact and heading to the bench. Pittsburgh AHLer Jamie Devane looks like a beast, and he hit Harpur with more than one clean punch. The final one might be difficult to watch for some.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Bear-raid' siren eliminated from Soldier Field
The "Bear-raid" siren played on kickoffs and key defensive plays will no longer be used at Soldier Field, one official told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. If you've forgotten what the blaring siren sounds like, here's a piece of audio to refresh your memory. According to Kane, the siren...
Comments / 0