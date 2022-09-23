ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle weather: Showers Wednesday, heating up again this weekend

SEATTLE - A cold front will sweep through Western Washington today, bringing some light to moderate rain showers to the area and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will drop about five to ten degrees from Tuesday's highs, down into the 60s. Showers are breaking up as they move onshore, but there...
SEATTLE, WA
Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday

Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday

Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington State
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue

SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant

TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
TACOMA, WA
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Crews begin recovery efforts

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will begin to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. Beginning early Tuesday morning, teams began an operation that will continue non-stop with 12-hour shifts until the wreckage...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
1st Ave. S reopens after person hit by vehicle, killed in SODO

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the SODO neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. S, near S. Holgate Street, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person hit. The person was pronounced...
SEATTLE, WA
Man in critical condition after Pioneer Square shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
SEATTLE, WA
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home

SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...

