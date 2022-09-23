Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Showers Wednesday, heating up again this weekend
SEATTLE - A cold front will sweep through Western Washington today, bringing some light to moderate rain showers to the area and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will drop about five to ten degrees from Tuesday's highs, down into the 60s. Showers are breaking up as they move onshore, but there...
q13fox.com
Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday
Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday
Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
q13fox.com
'Everything is connected:' How Spokane weather balloons help Hurricane Ian forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Hurricane Ian churns away near the Gulf of Mexico with its eyes on Florida, National Weather Service meteorologists in Spokane have begun stepping up their efforts to help track the powerful storm by launching extra weather balloons. Yes, even though Spokane is over 3,000 miles away...
q13fox.com
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue
SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
q13fox.com
Arrivals ramp at Sea-Tac closed overnight this week; expect additional congestion
TUKWILA, Wash. - Officials with the Port of Seattle say to expect additional congestion when heading to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as the lower arrival ramp will be shut down overnight for construction work. Starting at midnight, crews will begin taking down an unused ramp. The Port of Seattle said...
q13fox.com
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic...
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
q13fox.com
Hurricane Ian: Live report from St. Pete Beach, Florida
Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it neared Florida, hitting 155 mph — just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. FOX's Lauren Blanchard is live in St. Pete Beach, Florida as the storm spins toward the Sunshine State.
q13fox.com
Video captures billowing black smoke from Port of Tacoma commercial fire
Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma. The fire broke out near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave, by one of the warehouses in the industrial area. (Video courtesy of @WAStateOfMine // Twitter)
q13fox.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant
TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
q13fox.com
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Crews begin recovery efforts
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will begin to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. Beginning early Tuesday morning, teams began an operation that will continue non-stop with 12-hour shifts until the wreckage...
q13fox.com
FOX News Sunday with Shannon Bream: How and when to watch on FOX 13 Seattle
SEATTLE - Shannon Bream has ushered in a new era of Sunday morning talk shows as she interviews the biggest newsmakers of the week on FOX News Sunday. You can catch all the action of FOX News Sunday with Shannon Bream on FOX 13 Seattle from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sundays.
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
q13fox.com
Seattle City Council to consider plans to revitalize 3rd Ave
Downtown Seattle's 3rd Ave. could get a big makeover. Seattle City Council has released plans to revitalize the area where numerous crimes and shootings have been occurred.
q13fox.com
Portion of SR 20 in Oak Harbor shut down for hours due to bomb threat
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A portion of State Route 20 on the south end of Oak Harbor was shut down Monday for several hours while police and explosive experts investigated a bomb threat. Around 3:30 p.m., police shut down SR 20 near SW Barlow Street for "a potential concern with...
q13fox.com
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
q13fox.com
1st Ave. S reopens after person hit by vehicle, killed in SODO
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the SODO neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. S, near S. Holgate Street, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person hit. The person was pronounced...
q13fox.com
Man in critical condition after Pioneer Square shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
q13fox.com
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
