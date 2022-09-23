Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season
KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said. “We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
Kearney Hub
More than 2,000 runners expected to run in UNK Invitational Monday
KEARNEY — The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held on Monday at the Kearney Country Club. The meet allows teams from around Nebraska a chance to run the state championship course. This year's state meet is set for Oct. 21. More than 2,000 runners are...
Kearney Hub
Maha Younes leads UNK in embracing diversity
KEARNEY — Diversity isn’t just black and white. It’s also gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religious groups, spiritual beliefs, veteran status, athletic abilities, nationality, physical and mental disabilities and more. Maha Younes personifies diversity. She’s an Arab Christian who lived her first 18 years in Israel. She’s a wife,...
Kearney Hub
Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete
KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level. Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created....
doniphanherald.com
$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island
Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far. More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign. The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building...
Kearney Hub
Kearney tourism may get more promo money
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is close to entering a 10-year contract for the Kearney Visitors Bureau to provide promotional support for tourism in the Kearney area. The agreement comes as the city of Kearney ushers in another massive conference center and prepares to begin construction of a $34 million mega indoor sports facility in south Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
Kearney Hub
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College making changes to homecoming court
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Homecoming festivities are often deeply rooted in tradition but at Hastings College, they’re hoping to establish a new one. For the past couple of years, the HC Student Association has been making changes to the rules of the homecoming court in the hopes of making it more open and inclusive.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
Kearney Hub
Loper dietician wins MIAA award for impact on student-athletes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association will present its SAAC Mentor of the Year award to UNK’s Kaiti George at halftime of Saturday’s football game with Central Missouri. The award goes to an individual who has had a profound impact on the lives of...
Kearney Hub
First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell
LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval. First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High tennis sweeps Alliance
HASTINGS — Kearney High varsity finished first and the junior varsity was second at Friday's Hastings Invitational tennis tournament. The Bearcat varsity swept all four divisions with Asher Saulsbury winning No. 1 singles, Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond winning No. 1 doubles, Hunter Cochran winning No. 2 singles and Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk winning No. 2 doubles.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
Kearney Hub
UNK tennis wins 18 matches in ITA regional
EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team finished the fall winning 18 times at the annual ITA Central Regional in Edmond, Okla. In doubles, UNK sophomores Alexis Bernthal and Clare Plachy finished second in the “B” draw with sophomores Narindra Ranaivo and Masha Hatouka runners-up in the “A” consolation bracket.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple agencies in search of runaway suspect in Chapman
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for a runaway suspect from central Nebraska. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call late Sunday to a call of a man trying to enter a residence. Authorities said they tried to take into...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
