A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Late Fees for Unpaid Parking, Camera, and Traffic Tickets on Jan. 30, 2023. Unpaid parking, camera, and traffic tickets have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, but starting Jan. 30, 2023, Seattle Municipal Court will resume late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date. Over 295,000 unpaid tickets are potentially affected.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO