This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
q13fox.com
Summer-like weather continues
Seattle - Talk about a toast Fall day! High temperatures were well above normal (68F) today as the sun was beating down. They will remain above normal tomorrow, and we could be looking at a new record high!. A *Red Flag Warning* will go into effect tomorrow afternoon as the...
Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon
A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
MyNorthwest.com
Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable
When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington
Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
beachconnection.net
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
luxury-houses.net
Brand New, Beautifully Designed Home Commanding Views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier in Kirkland Hits Market for $3.388M
The Estate in Kirkland is a luxurious home in a short distance to Juanita Beach Park, Downtown Kirkland, & I-405 now available for sale. This home located at 8345 NE Juanita Drive, Kirkland, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,116 square feet of living spaces. Call Sunny Elston (Phone: 425-351-3377), Hadley Elston (Phone: 425-691-8060) – Windermere Real Estate/East for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kirkland.
q13fox.com
Arrivals ramp at Sea-Tac closed overnight this week; expect additional congestion
TUKWILA, Wash. - Officials with the Port of Seattle say to expect additional congestion when heading to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as the lower arrival ramp will be shut down overnight for construction work. Starting at midnight, crews will begin taking down an unused ramp. The Port of Seattle said...
