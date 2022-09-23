ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
LAKEWOOD, WA
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
EDMONDS, WA
Summer-like weather continues

Seattle - Talk about a toast Fall day! High temperatures were well above normal (68F) today as the sun was beating down. They will remain above normal tomorrow, and we could be looking at a new record high!. A *Red Flag Warning* will go into effect tomorrow afternoon as the...
SEATTLE, WA
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
80s return to Seattle in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
SEATTLE, WA
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer

It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable

When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
SEATTLE, WA
Shred It on This Skillet in Wilkeson, Washington

Some days, I wish I could travel more. Whether for work or pleasure, the road seems to have new and exciting experiences at every turn. You don't even need to leave Washington to experience some once-in-a-lifetime memories. Take, for example, the Bacon & Eggs Skatepark near Buckley, Washington. Movie fans...
WILKESON, WA
3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
Brand New, Beautifully Designed Home Commanding Views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier in Kirkland Hits Market for $3.388M

The Estate in Kirkland is a luxurious home in a short distance to Juanita Beach Park, Downtown Kirkland, & I-405 now available for sale. This home located at 8345 NE Juanita Drive, Kirkland, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,116 square feet of living spaces. Call Sunny Elston (Phone: 425-351-3377), Hadley Elston (Phone: 425-691-8060) – Windermere Real Estate/East for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kirkland.
KIRKLAND, WA

