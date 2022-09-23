Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
New website helping to bring more attention to Virginia's cold cases
Now many are hopeful that Virginia’s new cold case website will bring back the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Youngkin’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program Supports Best in Class Technology to Protect Virginia Schools
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this first in the nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
How you can weigh in on Virginia's new transgender student policies
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
NBC 29 News
Tech Talent Retention Initiative underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development is working on a new project. “Many of our local employers just cannot find the talent they need to fill their job openings,” CVPED President Helen Cauthen said. The Tech Talent Retention Initiative aims to retain college graduates...
Virginia cold case database grows with new cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- In the months since its initial launch, the Virginia State Police's cold case database has grown, giving new hope to those impacted by unsolved homicides and disappearances across the state.
NBC 29 News
Roundabout work in Afton creates detour
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151. Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.
Documentary explores history of Va. asylum for Black patients
Central State Hospital was founded in Richmond in 1870 as the world’s first mental institution for Black people in a state that had also established the nation's first state mental hospital in 1773.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
NBC 29 News
Public comments open for Virginia Public School 2022 Model Policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 2022 Model Policies for Virginia Public Schools address the treatment of transgender students, and the new guidelines place parents in the position to tell schools what pronouns and name to use for their child. On Monday, Sept. 26, the public comment period opened with strong...
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices fall in Virginia, but rise nationally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices rose a nickel nationwide last week, and may rise more, depending on Hurricane Ian, says AAA. In Virginia, the average gas prices have fallen by 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.72. According...
