Read full article on original website
Meshu
2d ago
Understanding the reasons and the way the law works would be the first step. As an attorney of Cumberland County you are on a roster that all attorneys must do some type pro bono work in their county in which they serve. I wonder if it was Billy West would you have this same perception?
Reply
3
Colette Matthews
3d ago
Bud isn't, he filled for bankruptcy and cost farmers millions, and cost NC millions that could have been used for other purposes.
Reply(4)
6
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges
United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
1 hurt in shooting near Longs, Horry County police say
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday morning in a shooting near Longs, according to the Horry County Police Department. HCPD responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the shooting on Crabapple Drive and found a person on the front lawn of a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
jocoreport.com
Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues
SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Incoming D.A. Wants To Address Inequity in the Criminal Justice System
Jeff Nieman grew up idolizing his dad, Guilford County’s chief public defender. “He went to law school a little later in life, when he was in his late 30s, and I was a preteen, so I saw him go through the journey of becoming a lawyer,” Nieman said of his father, John. “I realized I always wanted to be a lawyer, partly because I wanted to emulate him.”
North Carolina town's finance director pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
The former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town, federal prosecutors announced. The office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, who served as the finance director for Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft, The Fayetteville Observer reported. She could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing. A date wasn’t immediately available.
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
Comments / 15