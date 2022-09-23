Jeff Nieman grew up idolizing his dad, Guilford County’s chief public defender. “He went to law school a little later in life, when he was in his late 30s, and I was a preteen, so I saw him go through the journey of becoming a lawyer,” Nieman said of his father, John. “I realized I always wanted to be a lawyer, partly because I wanted to emulate him.”

