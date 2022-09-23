ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Meshu
2d ago

Understanding the reasons and the way the law works would be the first step. As an attorney of Cumberland County you are on a roster that all attorneys must do some type pro bono work in their county in which they serve. I wonder if it was Billy West would you have this same perception?

Colette Matthews
3d ago

Bud isn't, he filled for bankruptcy and cost farmers millions, and cost NC millions that could have been used for other purposes.

WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
cbs17

1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
SELMA, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests

Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
ROBBINS, NC
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues

SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
Fox News

North Carolina town's finance director pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000

The former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town, federal prosecutors announced. The office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, who served as the finance director for Spring Lake, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft, The Fayetteville Observer reported. She could face up to 12 years in prison at sentencing. A date wasn’t immediately available.
SPRING LAKE, NC

