Spilled trash and recycling can be obstacles in Ann Arbor’s new bikeways
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent Sunday afternoon, cyclists riding along Ann Arbor’s William Street bikeway were forced to navigate around bags of garbage and cardboard boxes spilling out of a tipped-over recycling cart. The cart laying in the middle of the two-way cycle track in front...
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
Ann Arbor mayor candidates discuss priorities ahead of Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another four-year term in office, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor faces challenger Eric Lipson in the Nov. 8 general election. Taylor, a Burns Park-area Democrat who has been on City Council since 2008 and mayor since 2014, defeated one of Lipson’s allies in the August primary, former City Council Member Anne Bannister, netting over 61% of the vote.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma
If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Here’s who is running for a new Ypsilanti-area Michigan House seat in November
YPSILANTI, MI - After voters winnowed a crowded Democratic primary field in August, they will see a Democratic township trustee and a repeat GOP contender on the ballot in November for a new Michigan House of Representatives seat covering the Ypsilanti area. Democratic Ypsilanti Township Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr. will...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Ann Arbor residents find antisemitic propaganda tossed across neighborhoods
It appears a group known for spreading conspiracy theories and propaganda that targets Jewish communities is behind the plastic baggies being tossed onto driveways. In each bag are four papers...
Ypsilanti residents negotiated directly with developers for the first time. How did it go?
YPSILANTI, MI – More than four years ago, Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson saw a chance to make a big change in how her city worked with developers pitching major projects. At a training in Detroit, she learned about that city’s community benefits ordinance (CBO), a nationally pioneering local law...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Detroit News
New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds
The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Detroiters deserve to benefit from development
Keith Bradford, the president of Olympia Development of Michigan and the District Detroit, part of the billionaire empire Ilitch Holdings, Inc., headed by Chris Ilitch, recently spoke about a new joint development plan with billionaire Stephen Ross to build a $195 million hotel near Little Caesars Arena. “The hotel, food...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
welovedexter.com
Lewis Jewelers new Ann Arbor retail location is a crown jewel
It’s bright, shiny, spacious and quite spectacular. And it’s the new crown jewel in Ann Arbor. Lewis Jewelers, the family-run jeweler that has called Ann Arbor home since 1974, recently opened its new retail location near the Westgate Shopping Plaza. They simply outgrew their longtime space on Stadium Boulevard. Ironically, the perfect location for their expanding operation became available just down the street.
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
Fisher House, which offers free lodging for families of veterans, dedicated in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) held a dedication ceremony for Michigan’s first Fisher House on Friday, Sept. 23, and dedicated it to America’s service men, service women and their loved ones. Fisher House, located at 2215 Fuller Court in Ann Arbor, provides...
