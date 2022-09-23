Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750Cadrene HeslopColorado State
Step-Mother Dies Suddenly And Father Convicted In Disappearance Of Colorado 6-Year-OldThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAurora, CO
Related
KKTV
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads pack punch in Colorado
(Denver, Colo.) In recent weeks, the issue of bad drivers in Denver and Aurora has made headlines. But the truth is, the entire state has problem drivers. Several websites, many run by car insurance companies, list Colorado high on the list of bad drivers. Among them:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline
(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
850wftl.com
Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant
FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
RELATED PEOPLE
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Colorado’s e-bike push earns national top spot
It would appear that the effort put forth by state officials to get more residents on electric bikes is working after Colorado was named the top state for financing programs that aim to increase e-bike ridership.
[VIDEO] Train derailment caught on camera in Colorado
A video obtained by KDVR shows the moment a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Colorado, injuring 24 people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more
The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
Toxic 'forever chemicals' over safe limit in over 100 Colorado utilities
More than 100 public drinking water systems in Colorado found levels of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water systems that the EPA now says are unsafe, according to public testing records. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's working with those systems to address the issue, but for some districts, the mitigation process will be a costly one — one that could mean higher water bills for customers. The chemicals can be found in all sorts of household products, from cookware to jackets, and they're also used by industries, airports, and the military. Because of that, the chemicals...
5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen
Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance.
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
Tour One Of The Shining’s Most Horrifying Scenes At Colorado’s Stanley Hotel
Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is only a few weeks away. Northern Colorado's Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, famous for its connection to one of the most popular horror movies of all time, The Shining, has just added a new tour to its lineup of Shining-related tours, kicking off just in time for "spooky season".
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
Comments / 0