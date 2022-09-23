ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KKTV

Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
TheDailyBeast

Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop

Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
DENVER, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
COLORADO STATE
850wftl.com

Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant

FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
GREELEY, CO
K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Train derailment caught on camera in Colorado

A video obtained by KDVR shows the moment a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Colorado, injuring 24 people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Toxic 'forever chemicals' over safe limit in over 100 Colorado utilities

More than 100 public drinking water systems in Colorado found levels of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water systems that the EPA now says are unsafe, according to public testing records. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's working with those systems to address the issue, but for some districts, the mitigation process will be a costly one — one that could mean higher water bills for customers. The chemicals can be found in all sorts of household products, from cookware to jackets, and they're also used by industries, airports, and the military. Because of that, the chemicals...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
KDVR.com

Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy

DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...

