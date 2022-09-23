ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday

Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes

The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsn#The Boston Bruins#The Swedish Hockey League#The Stanley Cup Final#Pto
Yardbarker

3 Under the Radar Devils Who Can Be Impact Players In 2022-23

The New Jersey Devils have loads of young players who had breakout seasons last year. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler all had career years, but the Devils still finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have a solid core in place but were missing the complementary pieces needed to turn into a competitive team. If players like Alexander Holtz, Ondrej Palat and Vitek Vanecek play to their potential, they will be in great hands and may be well on their way to developing into a playoff contender, but these players alone may not be enough to push them to the next level. Here are three Devils that not many are talking about who could be X-factors in helping the team take the next step:
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'

Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward

Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22

Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
NHL
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS ENTRUSTING YOUNG DEFENDER TY SMITH WITH KEY ROLE

In July, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow defender John Marino. It is indeed a rarity in which two divisional opponents make a trade of this magnitude, but this trade truly was the best case scenario for all parties involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy