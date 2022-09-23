Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
Golden State Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Never underestimate the element of surprise. It can give you an advantage in a lot of situations. NBA teams know this all too well. After all, an opponent who’s off-guard is an opponent who’s unprepared. This has been a key component of competitive strategies since at least the days of Sun Tzu. It’s ruthless and cunning, but it’s also highly effective.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
NBA・
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Keaton Wallace.
Yardbarker
3 Under the Radar Devils Who Can Be Impact Players In 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils have loads of young players who had breakout seasons last year. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler all had career years, but the Devils still finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have a solid core in place but were missing the complementary pieces needed to turn into a competitive team. If players like Alexander Holtz, Ondrej Palat and Vitek Vanecek play to their potential, they will be in great hands and may be well on their way to developing into a playoff contender, but these players alone may not be enough to push them to the next level. Here are three Devils that not many are talking about who could be X-factors in helping the team take the next step:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward
Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22
Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
markerzone.com
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS ENTRUSTING YOUNG DEFENDER TY SMITH WITH KEY ROLE
In July, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow defender John Marino. It is indeed a rarity in which two divisional opponents make a trade of this magnitude, but this trade truly was the best case scenario for all parties involved.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
Comments / 0