ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
nbc25news.com
Man arraigned on charges related to death of Detroit radio anchor
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arraigned on several charges related to an alleged attack involving a hammer that left one person dead and multiple others injured. 55-year-old Arthur Levon Williamson was appeared in court virtually on Monday to be arraigned on 7 felony charges:. 1st Degree Homicide. Homicide...
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
wdet.org
New novel, ‘Babysitter,’ based around late 1970s events of the Oakland County Child Killer
Between 1976 and 1977, four young children were killed in Detroit suburbs. Investigators were never able to identify the perpetrator, who some nicknamed “The Babysitter” due to nature of the abductions. In the years leading up to this event, author Joyce Carol Oates found her literary voice while...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WTOL-TV
Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime
Phong Tran's family says doctors have given him a five percent chance of survival. A man has been arrested for the attack.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to 6-15 years in drunk driving case that killed 911 operator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker was sentenced to 6-15 years Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death in June, having two other charges dismissed as part of the deal. He was ordered to pay $198 in fees and earned credit for three days served.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating critical fiery crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a critical crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit. The crash happened Sunday evening on westbound I-96 at Joy Road. According to MSP, troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-car fiery crash. "Upon arrival, Detroit Fire was...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
Juvenile jail in state of 'disaster'
Good morning. It is Friday, and we've done some investigating ... Overcrowded and understaffed: These are two big issues Wayne County’s juvenile jail must contend with. Problems at the facility have caused it to operate under a “temporary disaster” plan, which inevitably led to further challenges, including frequent lockdowns.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for 3 men who broke into beloved family-owned restaurant in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for suspects that broke into a family-owned restaurant in Detroit early Monday morning. Noni’s Sherwood Grille, located on Livernois between 8 Mile and 7 Mile Roads, caught thieves on multiple security cameras. Three men used a crowbar to pry the restaurant’s back door...
One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
