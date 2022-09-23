Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
I've been visiting Disney World for over 25 years. My favorite ride is tucked into an easily forgotten corner of Epcot.
I've been vacationing at Disney World since the 1990s, and I love a lot of rides. My absolute favorite attraction is Living With the Land in the Land Pavilion at Epcot. The ride provides a nice 15-minute rest, and you learn quite a bit about agriculture along the way.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s
Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
Disney World Is Slowly Becoming A Rich Man’s Experience, According To Park-Goers
The pandemic year changed market trends throughout the world as most businesses suffered from partial running and eventually a ground halt. Disney World was not spared in the wake of the ravaging COVID-19 as restrictions were put in place to prevent social gatherings, and they have to recoup the losses they garnered one way or the other.
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Disney World 'enthusiasts' say theme park has 'lost its magic'
A majority of "self-described Disney World enthusiasts" say the Florida theme park has "lost its magic" due to skyrocketing costs, according to a recent study. A study from gambling website Time2play surveyed 1,927 "Disney World enthusiasts," and of those, 68.3% reported that the price hikes make them feel like the theme park has "lost its magic." A whopping 92.6% reported that they believe the high costs for the park has made a vacation for the average family "out of reach."
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
Thrillist
Disney World Shares When Its Tron Lightcycle Ride Will Finally Open
New theme park rides have faced countless delays over the last few years. That's part of what has made 2022 a big year for new attractions. However, Disney World's Tron-themed ride was not one that wound up opening to riders this year. The park has finally given a better sense of when it will open after being announced all the way back in 2017.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!
We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
WDW News Today
New Droid Corkscrew and Wine Stopper From Droid Depot at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new droid-inspired corkscrew and wine stopper are available from Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The corkscrew is rose gold, while the stopper is silver. Both feature an R-series...
disneydining.com
Disney World to Remain Open as Florida Prepares For Hurricane Ian
Last week, the National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Depression Nine. The storm moved through the Caribbean quickly and soon formed into a Tropical Depression as it made its way to the Gulf. Just this weekend, the Tropical Depression formed into Hurricane Ian, and it is gaining in strength as it makes its way to the Gulf Coast of Florida — where it is expected to hit in just a day or so.
disneydining.com
New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks
Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
disneydining.com
Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!
In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/22/22 (New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears, Sketchbook Ornaments, ‘Coco’ Housewares, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Happy first day of fall from Magic Kingdom! Today we are planning on doing some shopping and visiting Main Street Bakery for a pumpkin drink to celebrate the first day of fall. Let’s get started. The...
disneydining.com
Celebrate 40 Years of EPCOT With Yummy New Food Offerings!
As many people are aware, for the past year, Walt Disney World Resort has been celebrating its 50th Anniversary. While all Parks are celebrating with special shows, merchandise, and food offerings, it’s really only the Magic Kingdom that is 50 years old. Disney’s MGM — now Hollywood — Studios didn’t open until 1989 and Disney’s Animal Kingdom wasn’t around until 1998!
Comments / 0