Columbus, OH

Ohio Pastor assaulted while trying to stop students’ fight

By Maeve Walsh
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning families of the behavior.

“I am appalled at the action of our students,” Roberts said. “While this occurred off campus and after the school day, it reflects on our school community. Fighting is never a way to resolve conflict, nor is assaulting someone who is trying to stop the negative behavior.”

Roberts urged parents to talk with their children at home about the fact that “choices have consequences, even at young ages.” With parental guidance, Roberts said students can be better equipped to evaluate the impact of their actions.

Students involved in the assault will face disciplinary measures, including the potential of suspension or expulsion, Roberts said.

He encouraged families and students to “see something, say something” and report any information about the assault to the anonymous Safer Together hotline at 844-SAFER-OH or call Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

