The Associated Press

Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Yardbarker

NFL Odds: Texans vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston rid themselves...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'

The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

