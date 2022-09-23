Read full article on original website
Haugh: Bears win a football game, but Justin Fields loses momentum in his development
Soon enough at Halas Hall, they’ll confront the reality that required looking beyond the scoreboard. The Bears won a football game, but Justin Fields lost momentum Sunday in his progress toward becoming their franchise quarterback.
Locker: Texans get burned trusting Davis Mills, Bears win not trusting Justin Fields
It was an ugly loss for Houston, which turned the ball over twice and failed to capitalize on a pair of takeaways. Here are some observations from In The Loop’s Landry Locker.
Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss. The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this...
Bears QB Justin Fields had a brutal first half vs. Texans
For the optimists out there, the hope was the Chicago Bears’ passing offense would find its footing against the 26th-ranked Houston Texans passing defense. That certainly hasn’t been the case through the first half of Sunday’s game, where quarterback Justin Fields has turned in a rough outing through 30 minutes of play.
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears: Everything we know about Week 3
Kicker Cairo Santos hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired, and the Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-20 Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. The Bears were setup to kick the game-winning field goal when linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted quarterback Davis Mills with 1:13 to go. Smith returned the takeaway the Texans’ 12-yard line.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Houston Texans will travel to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston rid themselves...
Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'
The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce rushes for first career touchdown against the Bears
Sooner or later, you know it was going to be Dameon Pierce. The Houston Texans’ fourth-round pick capped off a four-play, 41-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Texans a 14-10 lead with 7:37 to go in the second quarter. Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told...
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
