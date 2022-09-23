Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27

(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 HOURS AGO