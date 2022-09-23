Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
WHEC TV-10
Undersheriff runs a 5k every day in September to raise money for families battling childhood cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and one grandfather in this community is running a 5k every single day in honor or memory of a child who has suffered. That grandfather also happens to be the Undersheriff in Monroe County and his mission is a personal one.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement hosts golf benefit in Wayne County for family of fallen RPD officer
ONTARIO, N.Y. — Lynn Mazurkiewicz laughed a little Saturday. She appreciated being able to do so with friends and family at a golf course in Wayne County. There’s been little of that in the two months since her husband, Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 22.
WHEC TV-10
PAB looking for public’s recommendations on improving RPD’s data transparency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Police Accountability Board is seeking public input on recommendations to improve data transparency within the Rochester Police Department. The Data Transparency at the Rochester Police Department Report analyzes publicly available resources to determine if the RPD follows best practices for data sharing. The report also makes recommendations based on its review.
Funeral arrangements revealed for 20 year Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes
His legacy lives on through his sons Reid and Remington Reyes, who are also firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department.
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
WHEC TV-10
Joseph Avenue theatre receives $190,000 in grants and donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Changes are coming to the Avenue Blackbox Theatre and the Joseph Avenue community. The theatre announced on Monday that it has received a combination of grants and donations totaling $190,000 dollars. The money will go towards improvements to the building, hiring new staff, and the development...
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
WHEC TV-10
Flu before boo: Ontario Office of Public Health urges people to get flu shot before Halloween
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Fall is here and Halloween is right around the corner. The Ontario County Office of Public Health wants to remind people, “Flu before boo.”. The Office of Public Health say it’s best if you get your flu shot before heading out to celebrate Halloween. They also say that it takes two weeks to provide maximum immunity, so now is the best time.
Get in the fall spirit with these October Rochester events
Here's a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region.
WHEC TV-10
Water service restored in Irondequoit after main break overnight
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. Water service has been restored Sunday morning in the Town of Irondequoit after it was temporarily down due to a water main break. The Monroe County Water Authority worked to repair the main break around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents in the area were without water for about two hours until it was restored at approximately 4 a.m.
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester Homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
WHEC TV-10
Mobile welding lab to offer underserved communities free training
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With federal recovery dollars, Monroe County is funding 40 projects it hopes will rebuild our community after the pandemic and help connect people with jobs. One of those projects is a mobile welding lab that will offer training programs to at-risk youth, inmates and offenders on probation in hopes of removing barriers to employment.
WHEC TV-10
On the heels of two more overnight murders, First Genesis Baptist Church hosts Murder Victim Remembrance Event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members are devastated, over the number of murder victims from this year. Some saying, murders over the weekend hit hard. The emotions you could feel inside First Genesis Baptist Church were strong. One by one, murder victims names were called out so the community could grieve together. More than 60 homicides victims in Rochester this year. Families, strangers, police, all wondering when blood shed will end.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton PD hands out free catalytic converter ID kits
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Police Department teamed up with Metalico-Rochester to hand out catalytic converter ID kits on Saturday. The event was held in response to an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. The kits included a non-destructible tag and etching fluid to engrave an ID number onto the car part. This will allow scrap yards to make sure thieves aren’t turning in the stolen parts for cash.
Woman shot on Third Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
Rochester firefighters battle house fire on Dewey Ave.
Fire crews at the scene used ladders leaning against three of the structure's windows as smoke billowed from the building.
