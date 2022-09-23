Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!
In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
disneydining.com
Orlando Airport Celebrates the Return of Figment to EPCOT
Just a couple of weeks ago, The Walt Disney Company hosted its ultimate fan event — the D23 Expo — in Anaheim, California, just steps from the Disneyland Resort. The Expo celebrated all things Disney and there were a ton of fun events and happenings, including the Disney Legends awards, exclusive merchandise and shopping opportunities, and panels that shared more on everything from first looks at new films and television shows to news about what is happening in Disney Parks around the world.
disneydining.com
Celebrate 40 Years of EPCOT With Yummy New Food Offerings!
As many people are aware, for the past year, Walt Disney World Resort has been celebrating its 50th Anniversary. While all Parks are celebrating with special shows, merchandise, and food offerings, it’s really only the Magic Kingdom that is 50 years old. Disney’s MGM — now Hollywood — Studios didn’t open until 1989 and Disney’s Animal Kingdom wasn’t around until 1998!
disneydining.com
Disney World to Remain Open as Florida Prepares For Hurricane Ian
Last week, the National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Depression Nine. The storm moved through the Caribbean quickly and soon formed into a Tropical Depression as it made its way to the Gulf. Just this weekend, the Tropical Depression formed into Hurricane Ian, and it is gaining in strength as it makes its way to the Gulf Coast of Florida — where it is expected to hit in just a day or so.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Celebrate EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary in Style With BRAND NEW Merch!
EPCOT is celebrating its 40th birthday soon, and we can’t wait. From exclusive food items to limited-time merchandise, it’s going to be a celebration to remember. Recently we wrote about the Figment Sponge Cake coming to EPCOT. Now, we’re bringing the deets on the merchandise as well. Spoiler alert: Figment features prominently here too! We’re in love.
Dog treats, deodorant, Spam: why does America sell 138,000 pumpkin spice things?
Pumpkin spice season, which officially began the last Tuesday of August when Starbucks released its fall drinks menu, is not the same as fall. It’s more about the idea of fall. During pumpkin spice season, there are no cold rainy days, or uncomfortable family gatherings. Instead, all is crisp...
disneydining.com
Belle Was Changed to be More Relatable
Belle is, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful Disney Princesses. Did you know, however, that she initially looked much different? In her book, Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara by Emily Zemler, she describes Belle’s original concept art as being extremely glamorous. The Princess was changed because animators , including James Baxter and Mark Hennquickly, decided she was “too beautiful.”
disneydining.com
Disney Heiress Calls On Company to Prove They Paused Florida Political Donations
For years, The Walt Disney Company has been sparring against someone who has incredibly close ties with the company — Abigail Disney. Abigail Disney is the daughter of Roy E. Disney and the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney — Walt’s brother and the force behind the Walt Disney World Resort after Walt died. Years ago, Ms. Disney gave up a large amount of her stock in the company and since, has frequently called out The Walt Disney Company for what she feels are outrageous executive salaries and too-low employee wages.
Comments / 0