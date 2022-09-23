CHICAGO (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt last week has died, officials said. Josiah Brown, who had been in grave condition and was not expected to survive since he was pulled from the lake last Monday, was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO