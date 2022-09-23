Read full article on original website
WTOP
Levis’ 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otherwise under siege in the pocket, Will Levis got just enough protection to make big throws when No. 8 Kentucky needed them. The quarterback tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, after halftime, and the Wildcats held off Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night.
WTOP
Boy pulled from lake after aunt allegedly pushed him dies
CHICAGO (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt last week has died, officials said. Josiah Brown, who had been in grave condition and was not expected to survive since he was pulled from the lake last Monday, was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
