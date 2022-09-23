ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdale.org

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people in helicopter survive ‘hard landing’ in desert north of Mesa

PHOENIX – Two people aboard a small helicopter survived a “hard landing” Monday morning in a desert area of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, authorities said. The occupants avoided serious injury and were able to walk away from the scene near State Route 87 (Beeline Highway)...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
peoriatimes.com

Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale Community College teams with police on law enforcement training academy

PHOENIX — Glendale Community College and nine West Valley police departments announced Thursday they’ve partnered to launch a fulltime law enforcement training academy. The first class consisting of 30 recruits will begin Monday at the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center located on Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road, Glendale Community College said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Affairs#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Pinnacle
KTAR.com

Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs

The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town OKs Olive Mill expansion, possibly with a hotel

Town Council last week cleared the way for a 32-acre expansion of the Queen Creek Olive Mill at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs Roads that could end up including a hotel and homes. Originally zoned for “neighborhoods,” the re-zoning of this particular 32-acre plot of land is broken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards

The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy