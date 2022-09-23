Read full article on original website
scottsdale.org
City pulled into neighborhood spat over house
A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
KTAR.com
2 people in helicopter survive ‘hard landing’ in desert north of Mesa
PHOENIX – Two people aboard a small helicopter survived a “hard landing” Monday morning in a desert area of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, authorities said. The occupants avoided serious injury and were able to walk away from the scene near State Route 87 (Beeline Highway)...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
KTAR.com
Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
KTAR.com
Glendale Community College teams with police on law enforcement training academy
PHOENIX — Glendale Community College and nine West Valley police departments announced Thursday they’ve partnered to launch a fulltime law enforcement training academy. The first class consisting of 30 recruits will begin Monday at the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center located on Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road, Glendale Community College said in a press release.
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
KTAR.com
Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
AZFamily
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-17 (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash on September 24 at 1 a.m. on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17. Upon the arrival of the troopers, they located a vehicle on [..]
Lobster Trucks and Restaurants About to Wind Down for The Season
A collective sigh. Man, summer flew by. And we say bye bye to the food trucks and the seafood restaurants that operate in our area seasonally. What a treat when you find a place you love, and get to eat all that great food, mostly outside, all summer long. What’s not to enjoy?
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
nevalleynews.org
Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs
The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
East Valley Tribune
Town OKs Olive Mill expansion, possibly with a hotel
Town Council last week cleared the way for a 32-acre expansion of the Queen Creek Olive Mill at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs Roads that could end up including a hotel and homes. Originally zoned for “neighborhoods,” the re-zoning of this particular 32-acre plot of land is broken...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards
The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
