Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO