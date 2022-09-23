Read full article on original website
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2011 Nissan Altima
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2011 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and S. Williams Street on Saturday, Sept. 17. The vehicle should display Texas license...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning. According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun. Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School
Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings
Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s Office participate in National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s office announced that they will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out. On Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., APD and PCSO will participate in National Night Out. According to PCSO, this event is...
Caprock Student Arrested Gun Charges
A Caprock student is under arrest after a gun was found in his possession on Monday on school property. Amarillo police received information earlier about the student being on the Caprock campus with a gun. School Resource Officers and other school staff detained the 15 year-old-student after officers found the...
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department. APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where […]
Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
Family of homeless man killed by hit & run driver searched for him for years
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a homeless man who was killed by a hit and run driver said they had searched for him for years. Lloyd Gene McMaster was killed Aug. 27 at the intersection of Georgia and I-40 in Amarillo. It took a few weeks, but...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Omar Martin Cabrera Jr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Burglary of a Habitation.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Cabrera was described as a 23-year-old man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office updates on deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders. According to the sheriff’s office, Potter County deputies were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair at around 11 p.m. […]
McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s from around the Texas Panhandle are donating money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow. A press release said a portion of all sales at the following restaurants will go to Turn Center on Tuesday, which are Amarillo, Canyon Borger, Dalhart and Dumas. “The...
2 first responders involved in fair shooting to be honored
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s regular meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court will honor the two first responders who were involved in the shooting at the Tri-State Fair earlier this month. According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court will award a “Certificate of Appreciation” to William […]
TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen
Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
