KFDA

Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning. According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun. Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School...
Mix 94.1

Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School

Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings

Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Caprock Student Arrested Gun Charges

A Caprock student is under arrest after a gun was found in his possession on Monday on school property. Amarillo police received information earlier about the student being on the Caprock campus with a gun. School Resource Officers and other school staff detained the 15 year-old-student after officers found the...
KFDA

Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
NewsBreak
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating shooting at liquor store near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at a liquor store near downtown. Just before Noon, police responded to a shots fired call at V&M Discount near the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Adams Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office updates on deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders. According to the sheriff’s office, Potter County deputies were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair at around 11 p.m. […]
KFDA

McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s from around the Texas Panhandle are donating money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow. A press release said a portion of all sales at the following restaurants will go to Turn Center on Tuesday, which are Amarillo, Canyon Borger, Dalhart and Dumas. “The...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 first responders involved in fair shooting to be honored

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s regular meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court will honor the two first responders who were involved in the shooting at the Tri-State Fair earlier this month. According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court will award a “Certificate of Appreciation” to William […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
