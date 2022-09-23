Read full article on original website
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought about a lot of changes now that the Multiverse exists. There has been a lot of exploration into other worlds in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Loki's first season, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as "He Who Remains," which teases Kang as the next big bad of the MCU. It sounds like a lot of chaos will be coming in Marvel's next phase, including during Loki's second season, which is currently in production. Loki star Tom Hiddleston recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct) and brought up seeing the multiple Spider-Mans in No Way Home, and the future of the multiverse.
Secret Invasion Reshoots Continue With Emilia Clarke's Return in New Photos
Reshoots are underway for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, the Disney+ spy thriller starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Described by the studio as a crossover event series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cast features a who's-who that includes the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and War Machine (Don Cheadle). After debuting its first footage at San Diego Comic-Con in July — and releasing the Secret Invasion trailer online during September's D23 Expo — the espionage series is undergoing standard reshoots.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Confirms Namor's Mutant Status
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting itself another mutant when Namor debuts in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The finale of Ms. Marvel was the first instance of a Marvel project referencing mutants, as fans learned Kamala Khan possibly has the mutant gene. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks Namor the Sub-Mariner's MCU debut, where his underwater nation of Talocan, not Atlantis, goes to war with Wakanda. Namor's status in the comics has fluctuated between mutant and non-mutant, with most recent depictions aligning him with the X-Men. For those who were curious, Tenoch Huerta confirmed to Empire Magazine that Black Panther 2's Namor will be a mutant.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri
We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed
TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
Loki Season 2 Star Tom Hiddleston Teases Battle for the Soul of the TVA in Disney+ Series
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every project is highly anticipated, but as the series offerings on Disney+ go, it's the second season of Loki that fans may be most looking forward to. The first season of the series ended with the Time Variance Authority — the TVA — thrown into chaos after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) search for answers wrecked the Sacred Timeline and killed He Who Remains. Now, while fans have a bit of a wait to see what's next, Hiddleston is teasing a bit about what fans can expect, particularly a "battle for the soul of the TVA".
Jeopardy! Looking to Expand With New Spin-Off Game Shows
The Jeopardy! franchise may be getting a bit larger. Executive producer Michael Davies told the New York Times (via Deadline) that, with Celebrity Jeopardy! airing, they are considering adding additional "spinoff" game shows, including a masters league of most successful Jeopardy! players and potentially even versions that are focused on specific areas of trivia, such as pop culture or sports.
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Studios Thought Special Would Receive TV-MA Rating
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night hail it as Marvel's most violent outing yet, a terrifying entry into a franchise not known for its horror. At times it's so grotesque—as compared to other MCU outings—the filmmakers behind the special were fully ready for it to get a TV-MA rating.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
