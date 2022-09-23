Read full article on original website
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
TREC Market Matters Recap: What’s Happening in Hospitality?
The latest in The Real Estate Council’s Market Matters series featured a panel on the current state of the hospitality industry and future forecast at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Oak Lawn. Panelists included Dupree Scovell, managing partner at Dallas-based Woodbine Development; Kevin Davis, chief executive officer of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Americas; and John Bourret, managing director of EastDil Secured. D CEO Editor Christine Perez moderated.
Local DFW Hospital Leads an Endoscopic Spine Surgery Revolution
At 42 years old, Monique Jantz of Frisco, was an active mother of three who exercised five days a week and actively participated in her children’s activities. Everything changed in March of 2020. She was giving the family dog a bath when she felt a sharp pain in her back. This pain persisted and began to travel down her leg. She rested, took over-the-counter pain medications, and eventually tried chiropractic care, massage, acupressure, and even an inversion table. As the days and weeks progressed, she decided she was too young to live in such pain for the rest of her life – so she took action.
Survey: Dallas Patients Now Wait Three Weeks to See a Doctor
The average wait time for a patient to see a physician in Dallas is now 21 days, according to the 2022 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times and Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates study from AMN Healthcare and Merritt Hawkins. While waiting for three weeks may seem like a long...
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Dallas’ Flood Control Problems Go Beyond a Botched Response
By the morning of August 22, more rain had fallen on Dallas in a 24-hour period than had ever fallen in a day’s time, save for once, in the city’s recorded history. It broke the record for its second-highest daily rain total, which had been on the books since 1932.
How to Spend a Day In Richardson
Thirteen years after the City Council adopted a comprehensive plan to modernize six of its neighborhoods, Richardson is a blend of old and new, with Main Street institutions that date back to the 1950s commingling with the buzzy Lockwood District. Which leaves plenty of room for exploration throughout Richardson’s borders and its eras.
One of Dallas’ Best New Beers Honors the Life and Legacy of a Holocaust Survivor
Jerry Rawicki died on February 22, at age 94. His obituary says that he “left this world peacefully,” a phrase which is often a euphemism, but in his case, has a personal meaning. It is a reminder that many of his friends, neighbors, and schoolmates did not enjoy that luxury. Jerry Rawicki was a Holocaust survivor.
Leading Off (9/26/22)
Protests in Dallas and Plano After the Death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian woman died after being detained for wearing her hijab improperly. “Our goal is to create a united front,” says Arrash Pirasteh, who organized the protest in downtown Dallas Sunday. Sonny Dykes Wins In Return...
