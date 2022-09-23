‘Duality’, ‘Life & Life’ Release Dates; ‘The Year Of The Dog’ Deal; ‘Wages Of Sin’ Cast; ‘Chapel’, ‘Addict Named Hal’, ‘Spread’, ‘Find Her’ And ‘Wonderfully Made – LGBTQ+R(eligion)’ – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has set the digital release of Duality for October 21, Ryan Dowling’s documentary that was granted unprecedented access to an all-star roster of graffiti and street artists.

Once brushed aside – even deemed criminal – graffiti has since paved the way for many successful, credible artists today. With Duality , these street artists – some for the first time, some maintaining a strict code of anonymity – discuss their journeys from “tagging” to becoming respected icons in the cities they serve with pieces that are awe-inspiring in scope, size and complexity. They have collectively proven that their genre of art is something that can influence culture, evoke emotion, inspire, and cultivate community. Their rise has not been without challenges and criticism, but today they are admired by throngs of fans and oftentimes the art they produce brings in revenue for household brands and worldwide corporations. No longer relegated to back alleys, their works can be found on main streets, on the faces of landmark buildings and in fine art galleries.

Artists appearing are “Dual Streets” (Houston); “Sloke,” aka Nate Nordstrom (Austin); “Meres,” aka Jonathen Cohen (New York), “Jaber/White Ninja” (West Coast); and “Never, aka Jonas Never (Los Angeles ) as well as Marie Flaguel Cecil who co-founded iconic mural space 5Pointz in Queens.

See the trailer below.

In addition to directing, Dowling served as cinematographer. Lucy Soja produced and executive producers are Justin Miller, Brandon Miller, Nikki Stier Justice, Grady Justice, Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman. Nikki Stier Justice of Buffalo 8 negotiated the deal for North American rights with Dowling on behalf of his team.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Wages of Sin , a new original action thriller written by actor Stephen Cyrus Sepher ( Heist ), has commenced principal photography in Los Angeles. The film marks Victor Rios’ directorial debut, and is produced by Nazo Bravo ( Dead on Arrival ; BET’s The Family Business ) and Sepher.

The action thriller stars Paul Sloan ( Green Book ), a mob enforcer fighting for his life as he’s betrayed by an expansive criminal enterprise. The cast also includes Danny Trejo ( Machete ), Sepher and Jeremy Luke ( The Irishman ).

The film is produced by 333 Picture and Boatyard Productions.

Sloan is repped by Kimberly Hines at Framework Entertainment. Trejo is repped by AEFH. Sepher is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency. Luke is repped by Luber Roklin.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Indican has acquired rights to the upcoming release of documentary Life & Life , the poignant film following Reggie Austin as he tries to redeem his life following a murder conviction 40 years ago. The film will have a limited theatrical run starting in Los Angeles on October 14, followed by a home entertainment release in February 2023.

With surprising honesty and depth, Life & Life tracks looks at Austin’s effect on his fellow inmates and his efforts to reconnect with his family, as well as questioning parole and sentencing practices through his story. Ultimately, the film reveals the steep and dangerous hill ex-prisoners must climb upon release to free themselves and create a positive future. Life & Life is a story of the struggle for redemption and hope against near impossible odds, accompanied by a soundtrack that comes straight from Austin’s heart.

Jack Reacher author Lee Child and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated producer Nicole London executive producers.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired theatrical distribution rights to Montana-based writer, director and actor Rob Grabow’s first feature film The Year of the Dog .

The film features a veteran cast of actors including two prominent Indigenous actors: Jon Proudstar (veteran of 43 films and shortlisted for Emmy consideration for his performance as Leon in Reservation Dogs ) and Lakota actor Michael Spears, a Bozeman local ( Dances with Wolves, 1887 and Reservation Dogs Season 2). Both have been submitted for Independent Spirit Award nominations for their work in the film.

“This is a dream come true,” said Grabow. “A leap of faith for sure. I sold my condo, basically my life savings, to finance this project, because I believed in it so much. And to sign a deal with Nova Vento, I don’t know… I may or may not have been jumping up around my place after we signed. It’s life-changing.”

The Year of the Dog is a poignant movie about two strays: an alcoholic man struggling to maintain sobriety and a rescue dog with an unusual athletic gift. Grabow details, “It’s more than just a great dog film; it’s about repair and connection.” To him, the message is that “it’s never too late to repair damaged relationships. Sometimes the path forward through any type of suffering can be simple or as challenging as finding something for which a person wants to be … all wrapped up in a well-acted, interesting film with great music and an abundance of cool dog moments.”

While this is Grabow’s first feature, his multi-award-winning short film Method was awarded Best Original Screenplay at the Chelsea Film Festival and was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director at the Beaufort International Film Festival. Grabow is also a lead actor in The Year of the Dog . His additional recent credits include Syfy’s Z-Nation and feature film Mickey and the Bear, which premiered at SXSW and Cannes.

Here’s the trailer:

***

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Sumpter ( Peter Pan, Friday Night Lights ) stars in Chapel , a country crime thriller written and directed by Courtney Paige of Yeehaw Films.

Sumpter plays Cohen Black, a man who becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is. The film also stars Lochlyn Munro ( Riverdale ), Taryn Manning ( Orange is the New Black ), Kyler Fisher, Nick de Graffenreid, Matt Fahey, Pardis Saremi and Madison Bontempo.

Producers are Nicholas Adam Clark, Paige, Kyler Fisher and Madison Bontempo of Yeehaw Films, along with Chris Harding and de Graffenreid of 2111 Pictures in association with Joanna Clark and Kevin Forrest Clark at Take a Bow Film, Carol Anne Watts at Wildfire Pictures, Mike Bundlie of Poets Road, Wagner Entertainment CEO Jordan Wagner and Brandon Menchen.

Executive producers include Gil Demeter, Kenn Henman, Chelsea Knipp, Rick Licht, Steven Stavro, Gabe Shapiro, Shalom Aerobach and Jessica Skube, Ryan Hamilton, Kelly Hamilton, Ying Ye and Gary Hamilton of Arclight International.

Co-producers are Matt Oliveira, Michael Mammoliti and Rob Diamond. Associate producers are Brian Calle from LA Weekly, Rylan Oleksyn, Steven Richmond, James Wilson, Aaron Millar, Laura Jacobs and Kathy Sue Holtorf.

Cinematography by Mélisse Riahi with additional photography by cinematographer Stirling Bancroft. Buffalo 8 is underway on post-production. Editor is Jonas Thorhallsson and composer is Sacha Chaban.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the drug recovery-themed dramatic ensemble Addict Named Hal . An October 11 day-and-day release is planned. The ensemble cast includes Ray A. Roberts II , Natalie L’Amoreaux, Donato De Luca and Daniela Vidaurre.

Addict Named Hal tells the story of a young woman named Amy who is furious at her mother for sending her to a halfway house for doing what she thinks every college kid does – get drunk at parties. But after totaling two cars and endangering her friend’s life, something has to change. In spite of her apprehension, Amy quickly bonds with the other residents – especially Hal, a heroin addict returning to the house from jail. Amy decides to give recovery a try and enjoys her new sense of community – from silly fights to heartfelt reconciliations, along with overdoses and visits from the police. But soon enough, Amy must face the reality that her drinking won’t just disappear, and she may have a bigger problem than she thought. But now, her addiction doesn’t just jeopardize her – it puts everyone in the house in danger. A film exploring the everyday struggles, joys, and horrors of getting clean.

Written and directed by Lane Michael Stanley, Addict Named Hal was produced by Lowell Blank, Thane Swigart and Stanley.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal with Blank of Secretly Famous Productions and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

“ Addict Named Hal is a love letter to the community of recovery that saved my life when I first got sober after my fiancé died suddenly from a heart attack,” said Stanley. “I now have six years sober, and can’t wait to share this urgent story with audiences through our wonderful partner, Freestyle Digital Media.”

“I first read Lane Michael Stanley’s play Addict Named Hal , and knew it was well-suited for adaptation to film,” said Blank. “Making the movie has been a labor of love and having Freestyle Digital Media behind its release is a dream come true.”

***

EXCLUSIVE: Kaczmarek Digital Media Group’s noir thriller Find Her has dropped an exclusive clip. Directed and written by Nick McCallum, the film releases on VOD and digital outlets October 1, with a DVD release to follow in the fall. McCallum also produces along with Stelio Savante and Kelly Knox, with G. Andrews Ahrens serving as executive producer.

Find Her stars McCallum ( The Staircase, Messiah, 2 Broke Girls ), Stelio Savante ( Infidel, The Chosen, Running For Grace ), Anais Lilit ( The Walking Dead: Red Machete, The Hyperions, Endings, Beginnings ) with Richard Gunn ( Clemency, Hemlock Grove, Granite Flats ), and John James ( My Son Hunter, Axcellerator, Dynasty ). Ahrens, Rebecca Lines, Sydney Bullock, Brandon Stacy, Randal Gonzalez, Mary Drew Ahrens and John Daniel Gates also star.

Cinematography is by Emmy-winning director of photography Evan Zissimopulos.

Best described as Brick meets Gone Baby Gone , Find Her follows an ex-cop who arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter. It slowly becomes clear he has his own personal agenda to finding the truth.

“Finding a good noir film is rare, and what is extremely rare, is finding one that delivers the intrigue, mystery, production esthetic and classic acting we’ve grown to expect, said Kyle Kaczmarek, CEO and managing director of KDMG.

“This film delivers and is a perfect fit for KDMG’s family of titles. We are excited about its release and bringing it to audiences.” “Nick’s film is a classic neo-noir that we’re very proud of,” said Savante. “We’re excited that KDMG is bringing Find Her to fans of thrillers and to film audiences all over the world.”

***

EXCLUSIVE: An exclusive clip is available for the documentary Wonderfully Made — LGBTQ+R(eligion). The film strikes at the root of anti-LGBTQ attitudes by exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Wonderfully Made focuses on the Catholic Church, as one of the largest religious organizations in the world with its anti-LGBTQ+ stance, has been a source of pain for so many of its followers. The film shines a penetrating light on the Churches ostracizing teaching, while remaining respectful of those of faith. It features interviews with leading advocates of LGBTQ+ Catholics, including a pioneering nun, two prominent priests (one of whom is openly gay), and a former U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican. The narrative of the film is shaped by the process of a fine art project creating unprecedented, photographic iconography depicting Jesus as a member/ally of the LGBTQ+ community, portrayed by multiple LGBTQ+ models of diverse ethnicities, genders, races, sexualities and identities.

Wonderfully Made — LGBTQ+R(eligion), was shaped and crafted by husbands, director and Emmy winner Yuval David and executive producer Mark McDermott (whose story as a person of faith opened the door to this bigger conversation). Advocate producers include a number of notables including Lance Bass, Bishop Gene Robinson, Reverend Mel White, former Ireland President Mary McAleese, Andrew Tobias, Mitchell Gold and Jane Clementi. The film features cinematography by Nicco Quinto, editing by Hugo Perez, with original music composed by Ariel Blumenthal.

Wonderfully Made offers eye-opening interviews with Father James Martin, S.J., Father Bryan Massingale, Sister Jeannine Grammick, SL, Stanley JR Zerkowski, Marianne Duddy-Burke, Cathy Renna, Natalia Imperatori-Lee, fmr. Ambassador Miguel Diaz, Xorje Olivares and Jason Steidl.