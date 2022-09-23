ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Duality’, ‘Life & Life’ Release Dates; ‘The Year Of The Dog’ Deal; ‘Wages Of Sin’ Cast; ‘Chapel’, ‘Addict Named Hal’, ‘Spread’, ‘Find Her’ And ‘Wonderfully Made – LGBTQ+R(eligion)’ – Film Briefs

By Valerie Complex
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has set the digital release of Duality for October 21, Ryan Dowling’s documentary that was granted unprecedented access to an all-star roster of graffiti and street artists.

Once brushed aside – even deemed criminal – graffiti has since paved the way for many successful, credible artists today. With Duality , these street artists – some for the first time, some maintaining a strict code of anonymity – discuss their journeys from “tagging” to becoming respected icons in the cities they serve with pieces that are awe-inspiring in scope, size and complexity. They have collectively proven that their genre of art is something that can influence culture, evoke emotion, inspire, and cultivate community. Their rise has not been without challenges and criticism, but today they are admired by throngs of fans and oftentimes the art they produce brings in revenue for household brands and worldwide corporations. No longer relegated to back alleys, their works can be found on main streets, on the faces of landmark buildings and in fine art galleries.

Artists appearing are “Dual Streets” (Houston); “Sloke,” aka Nate Nordstrom (Austin); “Meres,” aka Jonathen Cohen (New York), “Jaber/White Ninja” (West Coast); and “Never, aka Jonas Never (Los Angeles ) as well as Marie Flaguel Cecil who co-founded iconic mural space 5Pointz in Queens.

See the trailer below.

In addition to directing, Dowling served as cinematographer. Lucy Soja produced and executive producers are Justin Miller, Brandon Miller, Nikki Stier Justice, Grady Justice, Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman. Nikki Stier Justice of Buffalo 8 negotiated the deal for North American rights with Dowling on behalf of his team.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Wages of Sin , a new original action thriller written by actor Stephen Cyrus Sepher ( Heist ), has commenced principal photography in Los Angeles. The film marks Victor Rios’ directorial debut, and is produced by Nazo Bravo ( Dead on Arrival ; BET’s The Family Business ) and Sepher.

The action thriller stars Paul Sloan ( Green Book ), a mob enforcer fighting for his life as he’s betrayed by an expansive criminal enterprise. The cast also includes Danny Trejo ( Machete ), Sepher and Jeremy Luke ( The Irishman ).

The film is produced by 333 Picture and Boatyard Productions.

Sloan is repped by Kimberly Hines at Framework Entertainment. Trejo is repped by AEFH. Sepher is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency. Luke is repped by Luber Roklin.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Indican has acquired rights to the upcoming release of documentary Life & Life , the poignant film following Reggie Austin as he tries to redeem his life following a murder conviction 40 years ago. The film will have a limited theatrical run starting in Los Angeles on October 14, followed by a home entertainment release in February 2023.

With surprising honesty and depth, Life & Life tracks looks at Austin’s effect on his fellow inmates and his efforts to reconnect with his family, as well as questioning parole and sentencing practices through his story. Ultimately, the film reveals the steep and dangerous hill ex-prisoners must climb upon release to free themselves and create a positive future. Life & Life is a story of the struggle for redemption and hope against near impossible odds, accompanied by a soundtrack that comes straight from Austin’s heart.

Jack Reacher author Lee Child and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated producer Nicole London executive producers.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired theatrical distribution rights to Montana-based writer, director and actor Rob Grabow’s first feature film The Year of the Dog .

The film features a veteran cast of actors including two prominent Indigenous actors: Jon Proudstar (veteran of 43 films and shortlisted for Emmy consideration for his performance as Leon in Reservation Dogs ) and Lakota actor Michael Spears, a Bozeman local ( Dances with Wolves, 1887 and Reservation Dogs Season 2). Both have been submitted for Independent Spirit Award nominations for their work in the film.

“This is a dream come true,” said Grabow. “A leap of faith for sure. I sold my condo, basically my life savings, to finance this project, because I believed in it so much. And to sign a deal with Nova Vento, I don’t know… I may or may not have been jumping up around my place after we signed. It’s life-changing.”

The Year of the Dog is a poignant movie about two strays: an alcoholic man struggling to maintain sobriety and a rescue dog with an unusual athletic gift. Grabow details, “It’s more than just a great dog film; it’s about repair and connection.” To him, the message is that “it’s never too late to repair damaged relationships. Sometimes the path forward through any type of suffering can be simple or as challenging as finding something for which a person wants to be … all wrapped up in a well-acted, interesting film with great music and an abundance of cool dog moments.”

While this is Grabow’s first feature, his multi-award-winning short film Method was awarded Best Original Screenplay at the Chelsea Film Festival and was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director at the Beaufort International Film Festival. Grabow is also a lead actor in The Year of the Dog . His additional recent credits include Syfy’s Z-Nation and feature film Mickey and the Bear, which premiered at SXSW and Cannes.

Here’s the trailer:

***

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Sumpter ( Peter Pan, Friday Night Lights ) stars in Chapel , a country crime thriller written and directed by Courtney Paige of Yeehaw Films.

Sumpter plays Cohen Black, a man who becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is. The film also stars Lochlyn Munro ( Riverdale ), Taryn Manning ( Orange is the New Black ), Kyler Fisher, Nick de Graffenreid, Matt Fahey, Pardis Saremi and Madison Bontempo.

Producers are Nicholas Adam Clark, Paige, Kyler Fisher and Madison Bontempo of Yeehaw Films, along with Chris Harding and de Graffenreid of 2111 Pictures in association with Joanna Clark and Kevin Forrest Clark at Take a Bow Film, Carol Anne Watts at Wildfire Pictures, Mike Bundlie of Poets Road, Wagner Entertainment CEO Jordan Wagner and Brandon Menchen.

Executive producers include Gil Demeter, Kenn Henman, Chelsea Knipp, Rick Licht, Steven Stavro, Gabe Shapiro, Shalom Aerobach and Jessica Skube, Ryan Hamilton, Kelly Hamilton, Ying Ye and Gary Hamilton of Arclight International.

Co-producers are Matt Oliveira, Michael Mammoliti and Rob Diamond. Associate producers are Brian Calle from LA Weekly, Rylan Oleksyn, Steven Richmond, James Wilson, Aaron Millar, Laura Jacobs and Kathy Sue Holtorf.

Cinematography by Mélisse Riahi with additional photography by cinematographer Stirling Bancroft. Buffalo 8 is underway on post-production. Editor is Jonas Thorhallsson and composer is Sacha Chaban.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the drug recovery-themed dramatic ensemble Addict Named Hal . An October 11 day-and-day release is planned. The ensemble cast includes Ray A. Roberts II , Natalie L’Amoreaux, Donato De Luca and Daniela Vidaurre.

Addict Named Hal tells the story of a young woman named Amy who is furious at her mother for sending her to a halfway house for doing what she thinks every college kid does – get drunk at parties. But after totaling two cars and endangering her friend’s life, something has to change. In spite of her apprehension, Amy quickly bonds with the other residents – especially Hal, a heroin addict returning to the house from jail. Amy decides to give recovery a try and enjoys her new sense of community – from silly fights to heartfelt reconciliations, along with overdoses and visits from the police. But soon enough, Amy must face the reality that her drinking won’t just disappear, and she may have a bigger problem than she thought. But now, her addiction doesn’t just jeopardize her – it puts everyone in the house in danger. A film exploring the everyday struggles, joys, and horrors of getting clean.

Written and directed by Lane Michael Stanley, Addict Named Hal was produced by Lowell Blank, Thane Swigart and Stanley.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal with Blank of Secretly Famous Productions and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

Addict Named Hal is a love letter to the community of recovery that saved my life when I first got sober after my fiancé died suddenly from a heart attack,” said Stanley. “I now have six years sober, and can’t wait to share this urgent story with audiences through our wonderful partner, Freestyle Digital Media.”

“I first read Lane Michael Stanley’s play Addict Named Hal , and knew it was well-suited for adaptation to film,” said Blank.  “Making the movie has been a labor of love and having Freestyle Digital Media behind its release is a dream come true.”

***

EXCLUSIVE: Kaczmarek Digital Media Group’s noir thriller Find Her has dropped an exclusive clip. Directed and written by Nick McCallum, the film releases on VOD and digital outlets October 1, with a DVD release to follow in the fall. McCallum also produces along with Stelio Savante and Kelly Knox, with G. Andrews Ahrens serving as executive producer.

Find Her stars McCallum ( The Staircase, Messiah, 2 Broke Girls ), Stelio Savante ( Infidel, The Chosen, Running For Grace ), Anais Lilit ( The Walking Dead: Red Machete, The Hyperions, Endings, Beginnings ) with Richard Gunn ( Clemency, Hemlock Grove, Granite Flats ), and John James ( My Son Hunter, Axcellerator, Dynasty ). Ahrens, Rebecca Lines, Sydney Bullock, Brandon Stacy, Randal Gonzalez, Mary Drew Ahrens and John Daniel Gates also star.

Cinematography is by Emmy-winning director of photography Evan Zissimopulos.

Best described as Brick meets Gone Baby Gone , Find Her follows an ex-cop who arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter. It slowly becomes clear he has his own personal agenda to finding the truth.

“Finding a good noir film is rare, and what is extremely rare, is finding one that delivers the intrigue, mystery, production esthetic and classic acting we’ve grown to expect, said Kyle Kaczmarek, CEO and managing director of KDMG.

“This film delivers and is a perfect fit for KDMG’s family of titles. We are excited about its release and bringing it to audiences.” “Nick’s film is a classic neo-noir that we’re very proud of,” said Savante. “We’re excited that KDMG is bringing Find Her to fans of thrillers and to film audiences all over the world.”

***

EXCLUSIVE: An exclusive clip is available for the documentary Wonderfully Made — LGBTQ+R(eligion). The film strikes at the root of anti-LGBTQ attitudes by exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Wonderfully Made focuses on the Catholic Church, as one of the largest religious organizations in the world with its anti-LGBTQ+ stance, has been a source of pain for so many of its followers. The film shines a penetrating light on the Churches ostracizing teaching, while remaining respectful of those of faith. It features interviews with leading advocates of LGBTQ+ Catholics, including a pioneering nun, two prominent priests (one of whom is openly gay), and a former U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican. The narrative of the film is shaped by the process of a fine art project creating unprecedented, photographic iconography depicting Jesus as a member/ally of the LGBTQ+ community, portrayed by multiple LGBTQ+ models of diverse ethnicities, genders, races, sexualities and identities.

Wonderfully Made — LGBTQ+R(eligion), was shaped and crafted by husbands, director and Emmy winner Yuval David and executive producer Mark McDermott (whose story as a person of faith opened the door to this bigger conversation). Advocate producers include a number of notables including Lance Bass, Bishop Gene Robinson, Reverend Mel White, former Ireland President Mary McAleese, Andrew Tobias, Mitchell Gold and Jane Clementi. The film features cinematography by Nicco Quinto, editing by Hugo Perez, with original music composed by Ariel Blumenthal.

Wonderfully Made offers eye-opening interviews with Father James Martin, S.J., Father Bryan Massingale, Sister Jeannine Grammick, SL, Stanley JR Zerkowski, Marianne Duddy-Burke, Cathy Renna, Natalia Imperatori-Lee, fmr. Ambassador Miguel Diaz, Xorje Olivares and Jason Steidl.

Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while he went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South America...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Jeremy Sumpter
Person
Jesus
Person
Kyler Fisher
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Nikyatu Jusu And Anna Diop Discuss The Criticisms, The Complications, And Cultural Impact Of ‘Nanny’

Hello and welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! I am your host Valerie Complex, associate editor and film writer at Deadline.com Sorry again for the hiatus. I wish you could know how hard it is to do a podcast right in the thick of festival season. There are a lot of worries about publishing and a bunch of logistical stuff that’s complicated to navigate. Anyway, no hiatuses for a good while, so we can get on with the show! On today’s episode, Nikyatu Jusu, and actress Anna Diop, talk about the supernatural horror film Nanny. We get into some heavy topics,...
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says

Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Kiki Layne Says “Most” Of Her Scenes With Co-Star Were Cut

Kiki Layne is opening up about her time filming Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde-directed movie. As the picture opened in theaters across the U.S., Layne revealed that a good portion of her scenes didn’t make the final cut. Layne portrayed the role of Margaret and shared on Instagram a post celebrating the release of the film and sharing the screen with her co-star Ari’el Stachel. However, Layne noted that most of the scenes she shot with Stachel would not be seen by audiences. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most...
NFL
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL
Deadline

Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Reveals He’s Recovering From “Serious” Head Injury

Dustin Lance Black, winner of a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk, has revealed he suffered a serious head injury last month and is recovering, but that “the road back will be long.” In a post Monday on Instagram, Black, creator of FX’s recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, did not reveal how he sustained the injury. “So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” Black wrote. “Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This...
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘The Wonder Years’: Patti LaBelle Joins Williams Family As Dulé Hill’s Mom

Patti LaBelle has joined the cast of ABC’s The Wonder Years for Season 2 in the role of Shirley Williams, mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill. Shirley, who is a church choir director, is described as “sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.” LaBelle is set for a two-episode arc as the character. Whether or not the Godmother of Soul will perform with her musical TV family or bake any of her famous sweet potato pies is as yet unknown. Inspired by the coming-of-age series which premiered in 1988 of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87

Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date

Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed. The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return

Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
NFL
Deadline

Kevin Costner & Morgan Freeman Team To Produce Civil War Spy Series ‘The Gray House’ For Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: We can tell you first that Kevin Costner’s Territory Pictures will team with Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary and their Revelations Entertainment to produce the Civil War spy drama The Gray House, a six-hour limited series for Paramount Global. Both actors’ production shingles are partnering with Big Dreams Entertainment’s founder Leslie Greif, to tell the story of the three women General Ulysses S. Grant credited as helping the North win the Civil War. Costner is revisiting the Civil War era with his New Line ensemble western Horizon which he is currently shooting. Costner’s 7x Oscar winning movie, Dances With Wolves, was set during the Civil War...
NFL
Deadline

Paramount Lands Pitch ‘Rachel Nevada’ From Hannah Hafey And Kaitlin Smith; Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive auction, Paramount Pictures has landed an original sci-fi comedy pitch Rachel Nevada from Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith. The pair will also pen the script, with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort producing. George Dewey, Patrick Gooing and Molly Milstein are shepherding the project for Maximum Effort. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Hafey & Smith are one of the more sought-after writing duos in town having just wrote St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues at Amazon, which Tanya Wexler is directing with Di Novi Pictures producing after it was on the 2021 Black List. Their spec, Popular, is set up...
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery International Boss Gerhard Zeiler Talks Up “Development” Of ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Game Of Thrones’, DC Franchises As Major Priority – RTS London

Gerhard Zeiler has talked up the “development of franchises” including Harry Potter, DC and Game of Thrones as the key priority for the merged Warner Bros. Discovery six months after he was handed the top international role. Delivering the RTS London keynote, Zeiler said the company would “probably focus more on the development of franchises” and flagged the major tentpoles that he sees as future cashcows. Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are currently battling it out for global eyeballs, with the WBD show performing strongly, while a wealth of DC movies are incoming. Zeiler spoke confidently of an...
MOVIES
