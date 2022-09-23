Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Fire damages McDougal’s restaurant in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.
foodgressing.com
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
TODAY.com
Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
elizabethton.com
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
Effingham Radio
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Home To Hit The Auction Block
Barbara Mandrell's former log mansion and the surrounding property located just outside Nashville will hit the auction block at 12 p.m. CT on October 22nd via Bob Parks Auction as well as online. Her former residence, called Fontanel, features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool and spans 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 wooded acres in Whites Creek, Tennessee.
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Tennessee community college enrollment drops
Enrollment at Tennessee's network of 13 community colleges is lower than it's been in more than 30 years. The statewide headcount dropped to 70,313 students this fall, continuing a pandemic-era decline. That is the system's lowest enrollment since 1990, and a drop of more than 18,000 students in just three...
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
