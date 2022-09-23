ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

3-year-old fatally shoots mother with ‘unsecured firearm’ sheriffs say

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina ( ValleyCentral ) — A 3-year-old child fatally shot their mother with an “unsecured firearm,” according to authorities.

At 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of S. Pine Street, according to a post by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived to the scene where they found the victim, who was determined to be the child’s mother. According to the post, the child’s grandmother was interviewed and her account of the incident aligned with the evidence at the scene and injury to the victim.

“Although our investigation remains active, all indications are this incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured firearm…” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities stated that the mother, identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was accidentally shot and later died at a hospital.

A forensic autopsy was ordered and the investigation remains ongoing.

County
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
ValleyCentral

