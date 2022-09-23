Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said during media day that he is “disgusted” by the discoveries in the Robert Sarver investigation. Earlier this month, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver would be suspended for the year and receive a $10 million fine following an investigation into allegations of racist and misogynistic behavior. The investigation pointed out examples of Sarver’s behavior since he was owner of the team, with one of them being him using the N-word on five different occasions.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO