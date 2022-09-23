Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
ESPN’s Saquon Barkley animation on MNF was pure nightmare fuel (Video)
ESPN had quite the animated graphic for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants had their first primetime game of the 2022 season, on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, as they took on the rival Dallas Cowboys. As is the case every Monday night game, fans are on the lookout for the animated graphics that ESPN airs.
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams ‘disgusted’ by Robert Sarver scandal
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams said during media day that he is “disgusted” by the discoveries in the Robert Sarver investigation. Earlier this month, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver would be suspended for the year and receive a $10 million fine following an investigation into allegations of racist and misogynistic behavior. The investigation pointed out examples of Sarver’s behavior since he was owner of the team, with one of them being him using the N-word on five different occasions.
Anthony Edwards apologized for anti-gay comments
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards apologized after making anti-gay comments in a social media video this offseason. This offseason, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a since-deleted video on social media that got him in some trouble, as he used homophobic language upon seeing a group of people standing on a sidewalk. Edwards issued an apology on Twitter after posting and deleting the video. The NBA punished Edwards on Sept. 20, fining him $40,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language.”
