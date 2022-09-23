ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.5 NOW FM

Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michiganders Find Abandoned Mausoleum in the Woods

The Michigan boys have found another abandoned doozy. It's an old mausoleum - with catacombs and a chapel - abandoned since the early/mid-1960s. It sits in the middle of a thick grove of woods, standing like a tower above the trees. Construction for this behemoth began around 1940 by Lester Ellis Woolsey, a doctor and coroner who wanted this as his final resting place as well as a testament to his life.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan

It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?

When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years

Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan

Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?

The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

