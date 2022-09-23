Read full article on original website
Related
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Michiganders Find Abandoned Mausoleum in the Woods
The Michigan boys have found another abandoned doozy. It's an old mausoleum - with catacombs and a chapel - abandoned since the early/mid-1960s. It sits in the middle of a thick grove of woods, standing like a tower above the trees. Construction for this behemoth began around 1940 by Lester Ellis Woolsey, a doctor and coroner who wanted this as his final resting place as well as a testament to his life.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
First Freeze Coming Very Soon to Your Closest Michigan City
I don't know about you but I have many flowers in the front yard and in the back yard and they're not ready to see the first freeze anytime soon. And what about those Michiganders who have herbs and veggies still in the garden? They are very delicate when it comes to freezing temperatures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Take A Sip: Make Your Own Michigan Apple Cider Easily At Home
Fall is here, you can feel the crisp breeze blowing in the air as the leaves wave their colorful goodbye to us for the year. It's time to get ready for the colder half of the year and the holidays to come. I believe we all fall into two camps...
Think Spring Forward: 6 Plants And Flowers Should You Should Plant This Fall in Michigan
It's the first of fall, so you're probably excited about crunchy leaves, flannel, and pumpkin spiced EVERYTHING. But, if you want to enjoy spring when it rolls around in six months, you need to be springing forward in your yard or garden by planting these plants before fall is over, so they'll be ready to shine when those April showers bring May flowers.
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car
A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years
Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Aquatic ATVs? At Least One Version Was Once Made in Michigan
Have you ever ridden in an amphibious car? Apparently, there are a few driving around near Lake St. Clair. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled across a post from ALL-Seasons Hunting & Fishing Outdoors that appears to show a number of amphibious cars enjoying a ride on the lake:
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan
Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Hayrides & More
After a long, hot summer, there's now a chill in the air. It's finally fall in Mid-Michigan! Here are some fun things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 23-25, 2022. Campers at Van Buren State Park in South Haven will be able...
Does Michigan Have The Most Dutch Ancestry Of Any State?
The old saying goes, "if you ain't Dutch, you ain't much1" West Michigan is VERY Dutch, but how Dutch is the whole state?. Michigan Is A Little Over Four Percent Dutch-American. According to the most recent census data from the 2020 United States census, Michigan is 4.28% Dutch ancestry, with...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0