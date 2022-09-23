ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 2

Gerard Stahl
3d ago

I always do my introduction saying: I'm from New Jersey, the state where our elected officials never met a tax or fee they didn't like!

Reply
3
New Jersey Globe

More than 175,000 New Americans are from New Jersey

New Jersey has 177,890 newly naturalized U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote in the 2022 general election that could play a critical role in determining key races, according to a report from Make the Road New Jersey, New Jersey Institute of Social Justice, New Jersey Working Families Party, SEIU 32BJ and other advocacy group.
ELECTIONS
wrnjradio.com

Committee clears bill that will create grant opportunities for new farmers

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly Agriculture and Food Security Committee last week released a bill that would provide matching grants for new farmers to make improvements on their farms. The sponsors of the legislation (A285), Assemblyman Brandon Umba and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, say their “New Farmers Improvement Grant Program”...
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Globe

Jim Florio, former governor of New Jersey, dies at 85

James J. Florio, a respected former Governor of New Jersey and an eight-term congressman who courageously tackled tough issues, sometimes to his political detriment, died tonight. He was 85. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Drinking too much? NJ hospitals see dramatic increase in deaths

When the pandemic began sales of alcoholic beverages spiked in New Jersey. Now we are starting to see the result of that activity. Sean Hopkins, the senior vice president of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, said researchers examined data on patients admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease.
DRINKS
wrnjradio.com

Bill assisting minority, women farmers signed into law

NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Pennacchio that would establish the “New Jersey Minority, Women, and Underserved Farmer Registry,” making it easier for registered farmers to qualify for loan and assistance programs, was signed into law Thursday by Governor Murphy. Pennacchio’s bill, S-772, would support...
AGRICULTURE
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling named as Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey vice president for 2022-2023

MORRITOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named Vice President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). After completing her term as Secretary of COANJ and Section Chief of the Surrogate’s, Surrogate Darling was nominated and elected to the new position by the organization and took the oath as Vice President at the Annual Conference held in Atlantic City. COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks, Surrogates and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Senator introduces legislation to expand the penalties for the illegal sale of firearms

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, Senator Troy Singleton, in collaboration with Attorney General Mathew Platkin, last week introduced legislation to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in New Jersey come from out...
LAW
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO

Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy