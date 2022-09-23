Read full article on original website
Gerard Stahl
3d ago
I always do my introduction saying: I'm from New Jersey, the state where our elected officials never met a tax or fee they didn't like!
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
N.J. gave out $245M in fraudulent payments under unemployment insurance program, watchdog says
New Jersey handed out $245 million in fraudulent payments under a supplemental program created to bolster unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a government watchdog said. New Jersey had the fourth highest amount of fraudulent benefits among the 19 states reviewed, according to...
New Jersey Globe
More than 175,000 New Americans are from New Jersey
New Jersey has 177,890 newly naturalized U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote in the 2022 general election that could play a critical role in determining key races, according to a report from Make the Road New Jersey, New Jersey Institute of Social Justice, New Jersey Working Families Party, SEIU 32BJ and other advocacy group.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
wrnjradio.com
Committee clears bill that will create grant opportunities for new farmers
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly Agriculture and Food Security Committee last week released a bill that would provide matching grants for new farmers to make improvements on their farms. The sponsors of the legislation (A285), Assemblyman Brandon Umba and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, say their “New Farmers Improvement Grant Program”...
New Jersey Globe
Jim Florio, former governor of New Jersey, dies at 85
James J. Florio, a respected former Governor of New Jersey and an eight-term congressman who courageously tackled tough issues, sometimes to his political detriment, died tonight. He was 85. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Drinking too much? NJ hospitals see dramatic increase in deaths
When the pandemic began sales of alcoholic beverages spiked in New Jersey. Now we are starting to see the result of that activity. Sean Hopkins, the senior vice president of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, said researchers examined data on patients admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease.
wrnjradio.com
Bill assisting minority, women farmers signed into law
NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Pennacchio that would establish the “New Jersey Minority, Women, and Underserved Farmer Registry,” making it easier for registered farmers to qualify for loan and assistance programs, was signed into law Thursday by Governor Murphy. Pennacchio’s bill, S-772, would support...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling named as Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey vice president for 2022-2023
MORRITOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named Vice President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). After completing her term as Secretary of COANJ and Section Chief of the Surrogate’s, Surrogate Darling was nominated and elected to the new position by the organization and took the oath as Vice President at the Annual Conference held in Atlantic City. COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks, Surrogates and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
wrnjradio.com
Senator introduces legislation to expand the penalties for the illegal sale of firearms
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, Senator Troy Singleton, in collaboration with Attorney General Mathew Platkin, last week introduced legislation to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in New Jersey come from out...
LAW・
N.J. reports 1,209 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive tests decrease 50% from 4-day average
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,209 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as the number of positive tests decreased 50% from an average of 2,438 over the previous four days. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23.9% increase from a week ago....
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over New Jersey skies
News 12 New Jersey viewers sent the station photos and video of a ball of light that was seen throughout the state on Saturday night.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO
Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
