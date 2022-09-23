Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Remote workers are increasingly surveilled, as manager paranoia surges
Critics call it bossware. Technology used to surveil workers, already widely adopted in lower-wage industries, is growing popular in the white-collar world — managers track keystrokes, mouse clicks and even take screenshots of monitors. Why it matters: The uptick in monitoring happened as more workers went remote, and managers...
Multimillion-dollar gene therapies offer hope and huge cost concerns
The era of multimillion-dollar gene therapies has arrived, providing a ray of hope to patients with debilitating diseases — but also presenting huge affordability challenges. Why it matters: Though the expected number of patients who'll likely receive the treatments is relatively low, it's unclear how small employers, state Medicaid...
Amazon Prime Day-like sale coming in October
Amazon is the latest retailer to kick off holiday shopping with its first-ever “Prime Early Access Sale,” an October members-only event similar to Prime Day. Why it matters: Holiday spending growth is poised to trail last year's big bounce as customers seek out deals, Mastercard SpendingPulse projected this month.
Meet the "vertiport," where you'll go to hail an air taxi
The skies could soon be filled with electric, autonomous air taxis, but they'll need a place to take off, land and recharge — hence the arrival of the "vertiport." Why it matters: These transportation hubs could become critical parts of urban or regional mobility ecosystems, linking fast and convenient air travel to other forms of transit, like airports, buses, trains and ride-hailing networks.
Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM amid protests and tight security
Japan will today pay its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated in July.World leaders representing Japan’s allies, including the US vice president Kamala Harris, are in Tokyo to attend the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.More than 5,000 people, including many who were present at the Queen’s funeral last week, will attend the occasion that has triggered protests domestically at the projected cost of up to $12m. Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000...
China warns "external" interference in Taiwan will lead to "forceful" response
China warned world leaders to not interfere with the country's plan to reunify with Taiwan, adding that doing so would lead to severe consequences. The big picture: Tensions between China and the U.S. have been shaky regarding Taiwan, particularly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island last month. Flashback:...
Women were more likely to overdose during COVID pandemic
While men were far likelier to be diagnosed with a substance use disorder during the pandemic, women were more likely to overdose, according to a new FAIR Health analysis provided to Axios. Why it matters: The study of private insurance claims shows the rising burden of substance use across the...
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11. The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.
