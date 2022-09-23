ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October

This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KAKE TV

Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KWCH.com

Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show

Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. McConnell Air Show takes flight this weekend. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM...
wichitabyeb.com

El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp

Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
KSN News

Safe Street Wichita holds first ‘Free Naloxone Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Safe Streets Wichita held its first ‘Free Naloxone Day’ where kits of naloxone in both nasal and vial forms were given out. The group started this effort in hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Wichita. “Our communities have gotten to the point where demand has outpaced supply, and […]
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
KWCH.com

Mild, a bit breezy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas.
