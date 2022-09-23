Read full article on original website
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
wichitabyeb.com
Nostalgia on the way when McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Pails returns
Anybody else remember going to McDonald’s as a kid and getting a Halloween Happy Meal Pail? It’s been years since they’ve been available, but coming this October, they are back. The Halloween pails made their first appearance at McDonald’s 36 years ago. There were three available every...
wichitabyeb.com
One of my favorite restaurants, Taqueria La Chona, is getting a second location!
One of my favorite restaurants in Wichita is getting a second location! On my most recent visit to Taqueria La Chona, I was told they are planning to expand to southwest Wichita later this year. The Mexican restaurant, located at 3415 E Harry St. has been on our rotation since...
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop
The shop will be taking over a vacant space in Derby.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October
This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KWCH.com
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. McConnell Air Show takes flight this weekend. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM...
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
Safe Street Wichita holds first ‘Free Naloxone Day’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Safe Streets Wichita held its first ‘Free Naloxone Day’ where kits of naloxone in both nasal and vial forms were given out. The group started this effort in hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Wichita. “Our communities have gotten to the point where demand has outpaced supply, and […]
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
KWCH.com
Mild, a bit breezy Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas.
